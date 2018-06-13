Bitter sweet

× Expand Photo by Justin McChesney-Wachs Ultra Violet

There are two plant-based flavor agents that court the craft cocktail scene: bitters and shrubs. Most drinkers are familiar with bitters, a long-time staple of traditional cocktails such as Old Fashioneds, Moscow Mules, Manhattans and Sazeracs. Bitters are concocted by infusing a neutral spirit with aromatic herbs, bark, roots or fruits, and have popularized in conjunction with the mixology movement. As a result, bitters have expanded past the well-known Angostura and Peychaud’s varieties to include local producers and approximately a zillion flavors.

“Sometimes you just need bitters. It’s like seasoning for food if it comes off a little bland, and just needs a little added complexity,” says Jeff Josenhans, beverage director at the Grant Grill Lounge (326 Broadway).

The Grant’s Voodoo Priestess mixes Appleton 12-year-old rum, Golden Moon Dry Curacao, citrus and Marie Laveau Bitters, which are tobacco flavored and named after the illustrious New Orleans voodoo master. These bitters produce a strong clove aroma, like the sweetness of my grandpa’s pipe smoke. It’s a nostalgic and distinguished cocktail that complements the U.S. Grant Hotel’s timeless charm. Bonus goth points: There’s an actual voodoo doll frozen into the cocktail’s ice cube, which bartenders will melt down so customers can take the doll home.

“Bitters should be used in drinks with fewer ingredients so they shine through,” says Sycamore Den (3391 Adams Ave.) bartender Josue Gonzalez.

Sycamore Den’s Willy Maize uses just three ingredients: bourbon, whiskey barrel bitters and a house-made popcorn cordial. The bourbon and bitters tame the salty-sweetness of the popcorn cordial, which comes through as the main flavor profile. It goes down easy and is one of Sycamore Den’s most popular cocktails since the cordial is made from the bar’s leftover Tajin-dashed popcorn, a favorite of regulars.

Unlike bitters’ knack for turning herbs and fruits, well, bitter, shrub syrups bring out their innate sweetness. According to Angel Rodriguez of The Nolen (453 Sixth Ave.), shrubs have been creeping into the craft scene more and more. At The Nolen, the shrubs are made in-house from blended fruits that are boiled down in sugar and vinegar (typically apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar). The result is a fruity and acidic concentrate.

“I think the best way to be creative is to think, ‘What are you throwing away?’” says Rodriguez, who uses leftover blackberries, kiwi, strawberry and bell peppers.

My favorite cocktail there, the Ultra Violet, mixed the kiwi shrub with blanco tequila, orange, ginger syrup and blueberry blonde ale. Rodriguez’s Touched by Angel, implementing the blackberry shrub along with mezcal, mirto, lime, grapefruit and agave, was a close second.

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Nostrum cocktails

Still, I learned the most shrub knowledge from Kearny Mesa hidden gem and industry favorite SOHO Gastropub (4633 Convoy St. Ste 103). One of the lead bartenders there, Lucas Ryden, created Nostrum, a local shrub company now used by Campfire, Polite Provisions and other prominent craft cocktail bars. At SOHO, the How The West Was Juan was the pinnacle of my shrub and bitters research, since both ingredients appear in the recipe: Buffalo Trace bourbon, angostura bitters, Nostrum grapefruit chipotle piloncillo shrub, tamarind and lemon. Spirit-forward, fruity and slightly spicy, I would buy growlers of it. It’s that good.

“Most people think cocktails are one dimensional and spirit-driven,” said SOHO bar lead Jonny Nguyen. “And even though these are spirit-driven cocktails with bourbon, we don’t think about masking those spirits. We think about combining other flavors to promote that one spirit.”

If I were to predict, shrubs will infiltrate menus by the end of summer since they’re an appropriate tool for day drinking, but bitters will always be the classic cocktail ingredient.