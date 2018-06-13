Burning up

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Blind Burro Spicy Blood Orange

The appeal of savory cocktails has never made a lot of sense to me. The sight of horseradish particles swimming in a thick, tomato-y Bloody Mary makes me a little queasy. And look, as much as I enjoy bacon, it has no business being anywhere near my Old Fashioned. Some flavors just aren’t meant to be consumed in liquid form. Don’t even get me started on the time I tried a mushroom and whiskey cocktail.

Spicy cocktails are a different story. As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing that can’t be improved by adding some heat, whether it’s adding a few slices of jalapeño to a burger or dumping a whole bunch of Sriracha (or ghost pepper paste) into ramen. And that extends to cocktails as well. It might seem like a contradiction of my opinion about savory or umami drinks, but when done right, a cocktail mixed with some kind of pepper—jalapeño, serrano, etc.—offers a flavor profile that’s a lot more complex and interesting than, say, a Bloody Mary. And as an ingredient, it’s surprisingly versatile, sometimes as a slight complement to a drink’s flavor and sometimes with the subtlety of a punch to the face.

A good drink to test the waters of heat-centric cocktails is the Trust Cocktail #2 at Trust in Hillcrest (3752 Park Blvd.). Made with grapefruit, agave, Firewater bitters and a house-made fresh jalapeño-infused tequila, the Trust #2 on paper seems a lot more intense than it actually is, especially considering there are two heat sources on the ingredient list. Yet it’s a lot subtler than it appears, more refreshing than a total assault on the senses. The flavor of the jalapeño and the bitters is present but not overwhelming, which makes it an easy drink to suck down with the pancakes and fried chicken at brunch.

For a more advanced take on the chile-forward cocktail, adventurous drinkers would do well to seek out the Spicy Blood Orange at The Blind Burro in the Gaslamp (639 J St.). Contrary to Trust’s use of heat in bitters and infused tequila, The Blind Burro’s creation features actual chunks of jalapeño muddled with tequila, triple sec and blood orange purée. There’s an ample amount of those little green specks in there, and they’ve got a kick. Still, the blood orange is an excellent complement that keeps it from tasting too much like you’re drinking your veggies. Nobody wants that.

Yet one of the best balances of heat with a sweeter flavor was the Fresa en Fuego at Galaxy Taco in La Jolla (2259 Avenida de la Playa). “Fresa” is Spanish for strawberry, and while the idea of strawberries mixed with jalapeños might come across a bit strange in the abstract, together they make for a surprisingly pleasing swirl of flavors (along with hibiscus, lime and tequila). It’s more sweet than spicy, though the burn does arrive eventually—just give it a second. And lest there be any confusion about what kind of experience is in store, the cocktail comes garnished with a slice of strawberry and jalapeno skewered together. I don’t necessarily suggest biting them together, but if it works in the drink, why not?

Those with a low tolerance for spicy foods might want to tread carefully and stick to the subtler approach of the Trust Cocktail #2, though all three drinks are well worth a taste. I drank them all pretty quickly, myself. But then again, they were a hell of a lot more appetizing than a spiked V-8.