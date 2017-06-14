Classic vs. craft: The Bloody Mary

Classic: The Gunslinger

I reckon if readers are at this point in the feature, they’re likely to be receptive to hearing about the one classic cocktail that actually serves as a relief to drinking too many of the others. In fact, the Bloody Mary has the distinction of being the one, the only, steadfast classic cocktail where readers won’t be judged if they’re spotted drinking one at 9 a.m.

Truth be told, for much of my life I didn’t care all that much for Bloody Marys or for drinking anything during a hangover other than a Pedialyte in bed. This changed after I moved here from Atlanta and had to start getting up at 9 a.m. on Sundays to watch my beloved Falcons. Close to home and decidedly douche-less, Bluefoot (3404 30th St.) became my go-to destination for games and, incidentally, some much-needed relief from the previous night’s shenanigans.

The latter came in the form of The Gunslinger, a thick and spicy take on a classic Bloody conceived by bartender Dana Chavarria, who dispels with the typical bloody mixes for a homemade “salsa” mix of jalapeños, serranos, onions and a bunch other ingredients. There’s no need to get fancy with the vodka, and the Worcestershire sauce and touch of Guiness perfectly complement the blazing acidity of the salsa mix.

This fact alone makes The Gunslinger just on the precipice of craft cocktail territory, but the drink’s greatest asset is its simplicity. It’s not adorned with bacon or artisanal cheese or a whole chicken or cheeseburger or whatever the fuck. Just a few olives will do and maybe a stick of celery if it’s available. After all, The Gunslinger is all but a meal unto itself and has always been, for me, the best cure for all that was ailing me.

Craft: Small Bar Classic

I’d always heard great things about the Bloody Marys at Small Bar (4628 Park Blvd.). That they had won a bunch of awards and that they had all kinds of variations and ingredients and toppings and blah blah blah.

Sorry, not interested. I’m all for creativity, but why complicate something that’s already good by making people choose a bunch of secondary stuff that isn’t really going to complement the drink itself?

So yeah, I was just being a naysaying contrarian and am happy to report that the Marys at Small Bar are, indeed, worthy of the praise. I ordered the Classic variation which consisted of a house mix, Worcestershire, Guinness and garlic/chili-infused vodka. Oh, and it’s topped with a bouquet of stuff. Too much stuff to list actually, but the highlights include candied bacon, shrimp and pickled onions.

The result was tasty, well balanced and serviceable when compared to the loads of other crap that establishments now throw on top of a Bloody Mary these days. That is, the Classic offers just enough accoutrements without being extravagant or overwhelming. What’s more, the bacon becomes soggy and its flavor begins to blend into the cocktail. And while soggy bacon isn’t exactly the best way to consume it, it sure does give the drink itself a smoky boost.

There are other, eh, craftier versions. There’s a Big Cheese version which is basically a Classic without the shrimp and a bunch of cheese. I even took the recommendation of a friend and tried the Classic with gin instead of vodka. Gin is making a bit of a comeback lately and drinkers shouldn’t be afraid of having it in a Bloody Mary. Gin is more acidic than vodka and therefore pairs nicely with the tomato-mix base. What’s more, gin is a fine complement to seafood, so I found it to be a much nicer match when washing down the giant shrimp dangling from the glass.