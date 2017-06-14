Classic vs. craft: The Mai Tai

Classic: Duke's Mai Tai

If there were a sitcom where all the characters were played by cocktails, then a Mai Tai would play the role of a wacky cousin whom everyone thinks is a little strange until the poignant final moments when he proves himself to be pretty gosh-darn cool.

Yes, Mai Tais don’t exactly fit into the bourbon-and-suspender scene, which is exactly why they’re refreshing in both the literal and figurative sense: These sweet-and-sour, fruity rum cocktails have a playful whimsy about them that justifies any and all esotericism. They’re also just damn tasty, so you don’t need an acquired taste to get lit.

Thankfully, there is no shortage of Mai Tais in San Diego. It would practically be illegal to not mention Bali Hai’s legendarily potent tiki drinks. But since there has already been gallons of ink devoted to those, I opted to try the Mai Tai at Duke’s (1216 Prospect St.) in La Jolla.

I wasn’t expecting to like the cocktail at Duke’s, because restaurants where the view is a major selling point (in this case, a vista over La Jolla Cove) can half-ass it when it comes to food and drinks. But as soon as the bartender set the drink in front of me, I was all [cat-with-hearts-for-eyes emoji]. The glass was elegantly shaped into a frightening totem face and had the heft of a murder weapon. The sweetness of the fruit juices were subtle, which prevented the drink from tasting like a headache in a cup (a major pet peeve is when bars keep dumping in super sweet juices to mask the booziness).

Put simply, Duke’s concoction tasted like a standard Mai Tai but gentler, less sugary and made for a grown up. I was a fan.

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford

Craft: The Missile Lock

The craftening of tiki drinks (a word I just made up while under the influence of Mai Tais) has been going strong in San Diego for a couple years. Places such as PB’s Grass Skirt and Little Italy speakeasy False Idol provide uber-hip tiki nostalgia to cocktail connoisseurs, proving that we’re moving into a new golden age of island-inspired drinking.

However, Kindred (1503 30th St.) is still the best of the bunch.

How could anyone say no to drinking a refreshing cocktail amid sludge metal, cat pictures and a giant Satanic-looking boar’s head hanging on the wall? I only mention the decor because it’s that same bonkersness which seems to inform the risky ambitiousness of its tiki drinks.

When asked what a good Mai Tai variation would be, our bartender recommended the Missile Lock, which has two kinds of rum, falernum (almond-flavored syrup), pineapple and lime juice and Peychaud’s bitters. Drinking it, I felt like I was experiencing a goth summer—refreshing, but with a sinister undercurrent. The addition of bitters to a Mai Tai is so obvious and revelatory that it’s crazy that it hasn’t become standard.

However, this is not to say that the Missile Lock is heavy like an Old Fashioned; it was light and refreshing in a way that few complex cocktails can pull off. The boosted savoriness of the rum/bitters never overwhelmed the sweetness of the fruit juices, and the tempered almond flavoring assisted in striking a perfect balance between the two. Another bonus: the Missile Lock’s $9 price tag isn’t exactly what I’d call cheap drinking, but compared to most places that charge over $10 for Mai Tais—which aren’t even half as delicious or crazy—it’s a symbolic gesture that will keep me coming back for more.