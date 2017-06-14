Classic vs. craft: The mojito

Classic: La Puerta's Mojito

Since mojitos first slid onto American bar tops around 1939, bartenders have poured them regardless of the United States’ relationship with Cuba. The recipe originated on the Caribbean island as a means to stave off the misery of the humidity, as well as to cater to the regional popularity of mint, specifically spearmint and yerba buena. In addition to mint, the traditional concoction is a swirl of white rum, lime juice, sugar and soda water.

The popularity of mojitos soared with partial thanks to Hemingway, who inhaled them during his time in Cuba. As a highball cocktail, mojitos normally ring in at an unimpressive 10 percent alcohol content. With such a subtle kick, mojitos can easily err on the sweet side, or arguably worse, they can taste watery.

But, the San Diego bar that can most reliably mix this classic is Mexican, rather than Cuban. La Puerta (560 Fourth Ave.) masterfully and evenly balances the five ingredients. Rather than stuffing the glass with mint leaves, which can otherwise block the straw, La Puerta muddles the mint beforehand with simple syrup. Added in is an ounce and a quarter of white Matusalem rum, a Cuban brand. Fresh-squeezed lime juice acidifies the mixture while simple syrup sweetens it up just enough, and a splash of soda water tops it off. It’s then strained over a bed of fresh ice. The result is a well-blended mixture that covers the booze tastefully, but doesn’t raise questions as to whether it contains any alcohol.

Surprisingly, a classic mojito isn’t actually on La Puerta’s cocktail menu. Instead, there’s a frozen option called Mr. Mojo Risin’ that’s a staple of the bar. And while it’s also boozy and on the sweeter side, I’d suggest sticking with the original recipe to avoid brain freeze.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vin De Syrah

Craft: The Embargo

Apparently, throwing in smashed strawberries counts as an upgrade on the Cuban drink. Old Yelp reviews of a thin mint mojito at Fairweather or a limoncello mojito from Osetra Fishhouse are proof that crafty recipes once existed in this city. In their wake, Cafe 21 touts its mojito flight, which is essentially small glasses containing offensively unequal ratios of fruit puree and ice to alcohol.

But Vin de Syrah (901 Fifth Ave.) is the exception, turning to egg whites for a twist. The retrofitted mojito, appropriately named The Embargo, includes the usual suspects such as Havana Club Anejo Blanco rum, lime juice, muddled mint and sugar, whipped together with egg whites and velvet falernum liqueur. Regular falernum is an almond, spice and citrus syrup, while velvet falernum is its alcoholic counterpart. The rum-based liqueur is commonly mixed into tiki drinks such as Zombies or Mai Tais in a similar fashion as orgeat. Thick in consistency, velvet falernum turns the mojito’s signature clarity into an opaque amber color.

Instead of being served in a traditional highball glass, The Embargo is presented in a coupe glass that cradles the foamy top layer. Beneath, the drink is a dense sipper that is boldly, but not overwhelmingly, cooling. The Embargo is a staff favorite on the Vin de Syrah spring menu and was set to disappear with the change of season, but the drink’s refreshing elements overpower the egg whites’ creamy weight, securing its residency on the summer cocktail list. The $14 price tag is undoubtedly worth its while for a round or two.