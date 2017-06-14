Classic vs. craft: The old fashioned

× Expand Photo by Rachel Michelle Fernandes

Classic: The Lion's Share Old Fashioned

Ah, the old fashioned. As the 1940 Rodgers and Hart song goes, “If they asked me, I could write a book.” In no way did I anticipate the level of nerdiness that would pour forth over a glass of basically straight alcohol when I announced on social media that I was to be writing about this classic libation. Stories of grandparents and other elderly kin came accompanied by historical facts and many opinions as to the best method for making and/or procuring one.

After weighing my options, I went with The Lion’s Share (629 Kettner Blvd.) version, recommended by more than a few San Diegans whom I trust when it comes to sampling the sauce.

Writing a book about the old fashioned would be a cakewalk at The Lion’s Share. All you’d have to do is interview head bartender Jason O’Bryan. In all my years of knocking ‘em back, I’ve yet to meet a more polite and erudite gentleman behind a bar. O’Bryan not only knew everything there was to know about booze, he spoke about it with so much love and enthusiasm, I swear it made the drink taste better.

“In the beginning of mixed drinks, there were slings with cold water and toddies with hot water,“ O’Bryan explained to me. “Somewhere in the late 1700s someone decided to put bitter medicinal herbs in a drink and call it a cocktail named after a mixed breed type of horse. It’s a mixed breed kind of drink—sugar, spirit, water, bitters. It’s the foundation.”

Wowza! Couldn’t wait to take a sip of history!

His old fashioned, poured over a hand-chipped giant cube, is a perfect blend of Wild Turkey 101 Rye, Angostura bitters and simple syrup.

“It’s 1880 that the term ‘old fashioned whiskey cocktail’ entered the lexicon,” O’Bryan noted. “Old fashioned is really just the first cocktail. It’s pretty much saying—don’t mess with it, I don’t want the junk, just give it to me the old fashioned way. Sugar, spirit, water, bitters, to which I add a lemon peel because it’s just nice.”

Nice indeed, like an old jazz song in a glass.

Craft: Oaxacan Old Fashioned

Since the old fashioned is essentially the foundation of all cocktails, it would seem pretty easy to put a twist on it. So I went looking for something really different and found it in the concoction whipped up by the talented Ms. Acacia Collins at Neighborhood (777 G St.) downtown.

If Jason O’Bryan’s straight “no junk” version at The Lion’s Share was an old jazz song, Collins’ clever mix was Rock en Español. Subbing out whiskey for mezcal and aged tequila, Cointreau for simple syrup, and Hellfire bitters for Angostura, Collins’ Oaxacan Old Fashioned was a potent mix of spice and smoke that hit hard, then settled into a steady beat as it slowly melted over the large ice cube.

And just as the drinks couldn’t have been more different, the vibe at Neighborhood was a total departure from The Lion’s Share’s dark den of iniquity. With tall ceilings and big, open windows looking onto a vibrant G Street, Neighborhood (which is celebrating its 10th anniversary) had an inviting atmosphere with plenty of summer breeze to help make sipping on mezcal that much sweeter.

The name of the bar is also perfectly apropos. As my date, I brought local musician Melissa Lafara, of the bands Wild Honey and the Lumps, who happens to live up the hill. Upon sitting at the bar, we happened to turn around and see a table of friends including Rick Froberg of Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes fame. Collins is in the local scene as well, playing drums for several bands including Hexa.

Maybe it’s this off-duty San Diego musician’s milieu, or maybe it’s the fact that Neighborhood is a bit of an oasis on the edge of the intolerable Gaslamp tourist trap, or maybe it was the delicious fish Sammy and truffle fries, but I felt super comfortable there slowly sipping on my Oaxacan Old Fashioned.

So if I went to The Lion’s Share to nerd out and get lost in the details, Neighborhood is where I’d go for no fuss, a little spice and an old fashioned good time (pun intended).