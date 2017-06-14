Classic vs. craft: The mule

Classic: Starlite Mule

It’s not hard to find a mule in San Diego. And maybe more importantly, it’s not hard to find a good mule in San Diego. That’s partially because it’s an easy drink to make, comprising ginger beer, lime and vodka. Various bars have their own slight variation on the recipe, sometimes adding bitters or a particular garnish (like Small Bar’s giant slice of ginger root), but at the heart of a good mule is a straightforward, three-ingredient cocktail that is, ideally, served in a copper mug. And it’s a damn refreshing way to build up an afternoon buzz.

Yet it’s hard not to look to one lounge in particular for making the mule popular in San Diego over the past decade: Starlite (3175 India St.) in Mission Hills. When Starlite opened its glamorous, impossibly cool mid-century doors in 2007, the mule was one of its signature drinks, served with a slight variation on the old-school Moscow mule recipe, while also adding a float of Angostura bitters to the vodka, lime and ginger beer mixture. The drink almost immediately became synonymous with the bar and is a must-order for any first-time or repeat visitor (as, arguably, is its Kentucky Colonel, which substitutes whiskey for vodka).

Starlite’s mule is, naturally, served in a classic copper mug, a tradition that goes back to the drink’s development in the ‘40s when the daughter of the Moscow Copper Co. founder suggested a bartender use her inventory of mugs to serve the drink (hence the name “Moscow mule”). Yet in Starlite’s case, the vessels proved too irresistible to many patrons who ended up taking them home without permission. Starlite has since made their mugs available to purchase, so if one absolutely must find its way into your pocket or purse, make sure to offer up the necessary cash to make it legit.

× Expand Photo by Candice Eley

Craft: Emerson Biggins

The great thing about a mule is that it’s such a solid foundation to build upon. As a type of buck, which is a cocktail that features citrus and ginger beer or ginger ale, a mule doesn’t need much to be done right, and most bars around San Diego will swap out vodka for any other spirit; bourbon mules, for instance, are just as appealing as the original recipe. But why stop there? Maybe add a second spirit or any other variety of mixers. And while it’s certainly possible to ruin a mule (by using Diet Vernor’s, perhaps, or too much bargain well vodka), more than a few enterprising cocktail lounges in San Diego have offered up their own creative spin.

Counterpoint in Golden Hill (830 25th St.) is one such bar. Its Emerson Biggins creation maintains the lime and ginger as a foundation for going buck wild. While the Emerson Biggins hits the spot in much the same way the classic mule does—a cool and lightly spiced drink that’s especially appealing on a hot weekend (or weekday or night or whatever)—its flavor profile is considerably more complex. For starters, there’s no vodka; in its place is El Silencio mezcal, which gives the drink an immediate boost of smokiness, enhanced by the addition of smoked salt. Add to that the bittersweetness of Cynar, an herbaceous Italian liqueur, and cucumber, and instead of ginger beer, actual fresh ginger with soda. The end result is a much more intense and powerful drink, one that might prove a bit strong for someone seeking out a straightforward take on the mule.

Damn if it’s not delicious though. Served in the comfortably laid-back and naturally lit surroundings of Counterpoint, it’s an ideal way to experience the best in craft cocktails without having to endure its worst clichés.