Classic vs. craft: The margarita

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon

Classic: Cantina Mayahuel's Margarita

“I’d like a classic margarita. Just the most straightforward one you ha—”

The heavily tattooed server dressed in black cut me off.

“I’ve got you.”

Within minutes, he set a thickly salt-rimmed tumbler of not-quite-opaque liquid atop the rickety patio table with an air of confidence in its quality. Rightfully so. Normal Heights hideaway Cantina Mayahuel (2934 Adams Ave.) isn’t exactly a hole in the wall, but it’s not ostentatious either. That is, except when it comes to the tequila and mezcal menu. Cantina Mayahuel’s selection of authentic Mexican spirits crushes pretty much everyone else in town. And with literally hundreds of options, the only limitation patrons are likely to face is their own budget.

Cantina Mayahuel’s basic margarita is anything but. It comes on the rocks and is composed of organic lime juice, unfiltered Mexican agave (which lends a very slight molasses-y finish), a splash of Gran Gala (an orange liqueur less cloying than Grand Marnier), rock salt, a wedge of lime and customer’s choice of tequila. Or do as I did and leave the booze up to the bartender. For me, he selected one of its tequila reposados, a “rested” tequila aged in oak barrels for a few months. Quality doesn’t necessarily equate costly here; during Happy Hour (which runs Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m.), palomas and margaritas are only $5.

Glistening in the evening sun that spilled across the patio, my drink appeared more golden than green. Unlike the blended abominations masquerading as margaritas, this one was smooth, balanced and supremely executed. Better still, it only improved after a few bites of the accompanying chips, salsa and guacamole. In hindsight, I’m embarrassed at how fast I sucked my first one down. Upon his return, our waiter inquired about my satisfaction with the margarita. I replied with a smile and waved for another.

× Expand Photo by Arlene Ibarra

Craft: Aloe Can You Go

When a bar is blasting David Bowie’s “Golden Years” upon my entry, I already feel at home. Couple that with vintage Budweiser ephemera dripping from nearly every wall, a painfully good-looking bartender donning a crop top, and follow-up jams from Cults and Hall & Oates, and I’m not likely to ever leave.

Solid playlist aside, Sycamore Den’s (3391 Adams Ave.) vibe might be a little hipster kitsch for some, but since opening four years ago it’s made a name for itself as one of the most celebrated cocktail lounges in the city. With a regularly rotating menu of specialized spirits, it’s dangerously easy to try them all (especially on Trivia Tuesdays). With summertime approaching, lead bartender Jesse Ross released a brand-new menu of 10 new cocktails, including his take on the margarita, dubbed Aloe Can You Go.

“[It’s] a great combination that’s bright, fresh and ripe for summer sipping,” explains Ross. His riff off of the standard margarita is made with Liquid Alchemist tamarind syrup for tartness, Chareau (a brand-new aloe vera liqueur), house-made curaçao, lemon and, of course, tequila. Topped—somewhat inexplicably—with a sprig of lavender and served in a coupe glass sans ice, the herbal aroma dissipates on first sip and evokes a flavor that struck me as wholly green. I’m not sure if this drink awakened a subconscious talent for synesthesia, but its refreshing finish promises to make it a recurring drink on my summertime boozing repertoire.

With a pleasant sparkle on the back of my tongue finishing up each sip, Aloe Can You Go isn’t exactly a margarita, but it’s definitely a nod to its slightly sour-meets-salty predecessor and executed in a decidedly original way.