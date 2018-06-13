Coke parties

× Expand Photos by Ryan Bradford The Black Monday

Most sodas are garbage. Take your Sprites and your root beers and your Mountain Dews and shove ‘em. All they do is give me a stomach ache and coat my mouth with uncomfortable stickiness. Soda? Nah. GTFO!

Except cola. I just can’t quit the taste of cola. It’s effervescent and sweet, and somehow feels both grown-up and youthful. It’s not surprising that it plays a role in so many bar staples. But everyone and their mother has tried a Long Island Iced Tea or a Jack and Coke; I wanted to find drinks that were a little more complex.

Good news, fellow Cokeheads, because I found some.

Soda & Swine (2750 Dewey Road #104) at Liberty Station was the first stop in my search for the cola-y grail (sorry, not sorry). With a name as obvious as Soda & Swine, I believe I would’ve had to report it to the Better Business Bureau if they didn’t have at least one killer cocktail containing cola. Luckily, it has two. Its take on the Old Fashioned features bourbon, bitters and a cola syrup in place of standard sugar. The difference was subtle, but it gave the stiff-collared drink a dash of playfulness. My drinking companion asked to taste the cola syrup straight, and the bartender gladly poured us a shot. It tasted like a mix of cola concentrate and vanilla extract. Sounds weird, but it was yummy. The other drink was called the Rusty Roy, a citrusy bourbon drink that had lemon, cherry, cinnamon and coke. It reminded me of those rare times you mix every flavor at the soda fountain, and somehow you end up with something delicious.

Next up, I moseyed on down to Cowboy Star (640 Tenth Ave.) to try the sangria. Our cocktail writer Ian Ward wrote about it recently, but only offered a passing mention of the sangria’s most striking ingredient: Dr. Pepper. Dr. Pepper! In sangria! After collecting my blown mind off the floor, I knew had to try it. Now, before you purists argue that Dr. Pepper is not a cola, let me just say 1.) it’s close enough and; 2.) shut up.

“There’s also bourbon in it,” said Cowboy Star’s manager Will Fernandez as he handed me a heaping glass of deep-red sangria. Which is to say: This drink does not fuck around. I was instantly happy to see that it didn’t contain floating fruit (sorry, I have a low tolerance for floating things in my drinks) and even happier after the first sip. The drink was refreshing yet muscular, and the Dr. Pepper gave it a delightful burn. It’s a shame that so many sangrias end up tasting the same, because Cowboy Star’s version is proof that it can become a completely new and impressive drink with a little creativity.

One of the beauties of cola is that it tastes great in both fancy cocktails and drinks that I affectionately refer to as “trash cocktails”—cheap, strong drinks—and I recently discovered my new favorite trash cocktail at The Office (3936 30th St.). The Black Monday contains black cherry vodka, pomegranate syrup and cola. Yeah, I know: Vodka is kind of blech, but trust me on this one. The Black Monday tasted exactly like a Cherry Coke, and I had to practice extreme self-control not to chug the thing on the spot. I’m definitely gonna serve this at my next Coke party... I mean, cola party.