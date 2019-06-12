Coming up seven

× Expand Photos by Seth Combs The Pioneer

It’s often convenient to ignore the neighborhoods that make up District 7. Mission Valley and Linda Vista are one thing, but the bulk of the district is made up of burghs that many may never think to visit when it comes to a night out. Places like Del Cerro, Allied Gardens and the Lake Murray area. It’s too bad, because the district does have some cool offerings despite a more conservative bent (the district is represented by Scott Sherman, the most conservative member on the city council).

Everyone likes to think the dive bar they frequent is “authentic,” but I’d challenge them to hang at a dive in D-7. For example, Pal Joey’s (5147 Waring Road) in Allied Gardens is like a different world with a mature crowd, most of which appeared to have been there since happy hour. The drinks are stiff at Pal Joey’s, which made up for the pics of random celebrities on the walls. A biker gang played pool in the corner, while septuagenarians cut a rug to a cover band called Serious Guise on the laser-lit dancefloor. The crowd skewed younger as the night went on. There were mullets. Many mullets.

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs Pal Joey’s

To be honest, Pal Joey’s stole my heart in it’s completely unironic, almost-East County-ness, but Camel’s Breath Inn (10330 Friars Road, Ste. 106) in Grantville was something out of a time warp. Like Pal Joey’s, Camel’s is nestled inside a shopping center, its majestic stain glass doors of a drunk camel the only thing separating it from the rest of the businesses. I went on a karaoke night and the lively crowd sang their hearts out. A guy in a wheelchair sang “Secret Agent Man.” His name was Mike and everyone yelled, “Mike has the mic!” It was awesome. As for the drinks, it was “2-4-1 Whiskey Wednesday” so who was I to not take advantage.

What is it about Mission Valley that craves country music? When I was in JT’s Tavern (5821 Mission Gorge Road), there were some country music songs playing while two dudes legit lamented about how much they missed In Cahoots, the country-themed club that closed last year. There are no specialty cocktails at JT’s, just good happy hour deals ($3.50 Dos Equis on Tuesday? Yes, please), a vinyl plastic banner for a sign and heated arguments about Trump on the back patio. There’s also a magician performing on Mondays, so there’s that.

Much like some of the northern areas of San Diego where breweries and tasting rooms are popping up (see the articles on District 5 and 6), D-7 has some new places worth traveling east for. While I’ve never been a huge fan of cider, I did find myself enjoying the offerings at Poochie’s Hooch Urban Cidery & Tasting (7559 Mission Gorge Road). The almost hidden Allied Gardens spot has a minimalist design and offers a range of high ABV ciders including ginger lime, candied apple and (my favorite) butter pecan varieties.

I highly recommend the recently opened Del’s Hideout (5351 Adobe Falls Road) in, eh… Levanto? Del Cerro? No matter, it’s worth seeking out if only for the massive whiskey cocktail selection (including a root beer Manhattan and an Old Fashioned made from bacon fat-washed bourbon). There’s even an electronic tabletop “butler bell” with “another round” option so patrons never go thirsty. There’s also a Knob Creek CRG Single Barrel bourbon option exclusive to Cohn Restaurants that’s mighty tasty.

Speaking of American comfort food, The Pioneer (8622 Lake Murray Blvd. Del Cerro) is ’Merica reflected back at me. The music is classic rock, the menu is decidedly meat-heavy and the drink list is like Becky decided to get creative with a strainer (on Fridays, there’s specials on rosé wine and vodka slushies). I got their signature namesake cocktail, which is a smoked Old Fashioned served out of a custom flask. My date said it tasted like a waffle. I will not dispute that.