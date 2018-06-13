Cool as a cucumber

× Expand Photo by Lara McCaffrey Cucumber Gimlet

Usually added to gin cocktails, the cool, crisp cucumber makes any drink more refreshing. Many San Diego bars with robust craft cocktail programs have cucumber drinks, but I found particularly memorable ones in Downtown, South Park and Pacific Beach.

Known for its modern twists on Southern-inspired cuisine, House of Blues Restaurant & Bar (1055 Fifth Ave.) also boasts a substantial cocktail menu. The Keep on Smilin’ is a summery cucumber gin drink prepared with muddled cucumber, basil and lemon. Like cucumber, the basil in Keep on Smilin’ also boasts a fresh flavor. The citrus added brightness to the drink, making it easy to pour down the hatch. It also has the perfect amount of sweetness, which masks the gin flavor—perfect for anyone that finds the strong tasting liquor to be overwhelming (there’s a lot—trust!)

Cucumber freshens up classic cocktails. Case in point: The Cucumber Gimlet at Lion’s Share (629 Kettner Blvd.). Gimlets usually contain gin, lime juice, simple syrup and a cucumber slice for garnish. In this version, the Lion’s Share puts the garnish in the starring role with an infused cucumber, rosewater and citrus gin. Topped off with lime juice and a cucumber slice, the Cucumber Gimlet wasn’t too sweet or too sour and vastly more refreshing than the classic version. This cucumber-forward beverage has been a mainstay on the menu since Lion’s Share opened, according to my bartender.

Cucumber’s crisp taste is a great addition to fruity cocktails like the So Fresh & So Green at Backyard Kitchen & Tap (832 Garnet Ave.). Gin is paired with muddled cucumber and green apple, lime and simple syrup, and served in a frosted coupe cocktail glass with a thin green apple slice. Developed by bartender David Cleland and bar manager Phil Mainini, So Fresh & So Green was a harmony of sweet and fresh flavors. The floating apple slice made me think I’d taste only apple, but the cucumber was just as apparent. Along with simple syrup, the cucumber mellowed out the tartness of green apple and sourness of the lime juice. It had the qualities of what I consider a great cocktail: balance and interesting ingredients.

I’m getting myself a cucumber cocktail next time there’s a San Diego heatwave. I found that no matter how it’s prepared—muddled or infused—it left me feeling as cool as a cucumber.