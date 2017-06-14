Classic vs. craft: The Manhattan

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward

Classic: Dobson's Manhattan

Many of my fellow bartenders are not going to agree with what I have to say, but, I do not agree with what many of them have to say, so, I guess, tit for tat (whatever the F that means).

When asked to write about a “classic” cocktail in San Diego, the first one that came to mind was the Manhattan at Dobson’s Bar & Restaurant (956 Broadway Circle). No, they don’t make it “right,” fellow snobby bartenders (I know what you are thinking), but that is what is so beautiful about it. If I walked into almost every bar in this city and asked for a Manhattan, chances are I would get pretty much the exact same cocktail. It would be made properly, sure, probably stirred with Kold Draft ice cubes before being poured into a neat coupe or martini glass. It would certainly contain two jiggered ounces of the bartender’s favorite rye, along with angostura bitters and one ounce of Carpano antica vermouth, or Dolin Rouge, or a combination of the two.

But not at Dobson’s.

At Dobson’s they pour an ungodly amount of Basil Hayden directly into your glass, to which they then add chipped ice before inexplicably muddling an orange wedge (on top of the surface of the ice and for what reason? Absolutely no one knows, including the bartender) and then—being careful not to muck the whole thing up, wave as little vermouth as possible over the top in a circular, conservational motion, like a magician with a wand.

I know it’s not the “classic” you were expecting, but it reminds me of every Manhattan I’ve ever seen growing up in New York, as well as every Manhattan I’ve ever come in contact with in every proper pub, from Atlanta, Georgia to here in San Diego. The Manhattan at Dobson’s is completely unaffected by the current cocktail movement. It is the Manhattan that your parents drank. It is the Manhattan that their parents drank before them. It’s faulted and flawed in all the right ways and, much like Dobson’s itself, it is somewhat magically stuck in time.

Craft: Barrel Aged Manhattan

Meanwhile, just across the street from Dobson’s lives a Manhattan from the complete polar opposite side of the spectrum: the Barrel Aged Manhattan at the U.S. Grant Hotel (326 Broadway).

The brainchild of the incredibly talented and ever-innovative Jeff Josenhans, the hotel’s food and beverage director, this version of the Manhattan was not only crafted for the 100-year celebration of the historic property, it was the first barrel-aged cocktail that I remember ever seeing on a menu, anywhere. It is a technique that readers will currently see on craft cocktail menus, but when Josenhans created his Manhattan, it was not only revolutionary, it was inspiring.

I still remember tasting it for the first time, about seven years ago now, and thinking “holy shit! That is the best fucking cocktail I have ever had,” and recently, upon revisiting, it still might be.

The Manhattan came about as a partnership between both the U.S. Grant and the respected High West distillery. High West founder David Perkins and Josenhans struck up a happenstantial conversation at the San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival a few years back and on that day decided to collaborate on a centennial cocktail for the Grant.

The resulting Manhattan is blended, barrel aged and bottled entirely at High West in Park City, Utah, where it spends 100 days in oak before being lovingly placed into a High West bottle (with a picture of the U.S. Grant on the label) and shipped here for our consumption. Since, its inception, it has garnered much acclaim, and even serves as a point of some guests’ entire stay at the U.S. Grant. Rather than being stuck in time like the Manhattan at Dobson’s, the Barrel Aged Manhattan has all the makings of something completely eloquent, innovative and utterly timeless.