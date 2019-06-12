× Expand Photo courtesy of Cutwater Spirits Cutwater Spirits

The Convoy District is the best place to eat in San Diego. (Don’t @ me.) My love of every type of Asian cuisine under the sun makes me a frequent visitor to District 6, a sprawling inland burgh that includes neighborhoods such as Kearny Mesa, Clairemont, Mira Mesa and Sorrento Valley, among others.

Unlike its neighbors, Sorrento Valley is more tech-y than tasty, but Gravity Heights (9920 Pacific Heights Blvd.) gave a fresh jolt to the corporate-lunch-heavy area when it opened earlier this year. Even with macrame plant holders and a quippy handwritten neon sign, the elevated brewpub never feels too precious. Plus the beers, brewed by AleSmith alum Skip Virgilio, stand above a lot of the San Diego brew scene.

Still, I’m not opposed to a little bit of precious when it comes to my cocktails. So-called “hidden” speakeasies toe the line of gimmick, but Realm of the 52 Remedies (4805 Convoy St.), nestled inside Convoy’s Common Theory Public House went all in with its Chinese-meets-Korean “futuristic apothecary” concept. The opulent fantasyland has drinks like “Cure my AppeThai” with shiitake mushroom and “Tears of the Dragon” with sherry-casked bourbon. Each one stood out as a tiny, digestible work of art. There’s a pleasant buzz from patrons around the room, but after a few of the unique cocktails, the buzz makes its way in my head too. I wonder if one of the remedies in the waiting room works for hangovers.

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Realm of the 52 Remedies

Cutwater Spirits (9750 Distribution Ave.) is equally futuristic, but definitely not hidden. The giant glass chapel in Miramar is where liquor lovers go to worship and Cutwater’s array of canned cocktails, as well as draft drinks, go down dangerously easily. I hate to give a shoutout to anyone who sold out to Anheuser-Busch InBev, but big money means they can design a really good bar.

By contrast, The WineSellar & Brasserie (9550 Waples St., Ste. 115) is a high-end relic of old-school drinking. Even with GPS, it’s hard to find this tiny slice of France tucked away in a nondescript Sorrento Valley industrial park. The restaurant-slash-bottle shop opened in 1989 and I doubt it’s been updated since then; it’s all waiters in bow ties and white tablecloth service. Dive in and go full Frenchy with a plate of escargot and a bottle of Chardonnay. It’s cheaper than a flight to Paris and just as legit.

But after an hour or two of wine tasting with my pinkie in the air, I yearn for something, well, a little more divey. The Bullpen Bar & Grill (8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.) is happy to oblige. I’m tempted to make a pit stop at Cheetah’s next door, but I’m not feeling quite that relaxed yet. The Happy Hour is early (2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays), but even regular prices are pretty low. I knock back a rum and coke, then another, and suddenly a nightcap at the strip club sounds like the most obvious thing in the world to do.

Mira Mesa’s Tom Cat Bar & Grill (9388 Mira Mesa Blvd., Ste. B) gives the Bullpen a run for its money when it comes to no-frills sports bars. I personally think hot wings washed down with cold beer is the best way to gauge the quality of a dive bar, and Tom Cat has both in spades. I don’t follow sports, but there’s a digital jukebox, darts and cheap drinks. I could live here for sure. Well, maybe just in the off-season.