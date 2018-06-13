Don’t be afraid of beer cocktails

× Expand Photos by Davey Landeros Original Sin

Maybe I’m biased, but I’ve found that most bartenders overlook beer as an ingredient because it is extremely volatile. When used correctly, beer can add textures and flavors that even the most gifted bartenders can’t replicate with spirits and syrups. Thankfully, there are a few bars around town that aren’t afraid to employ beer in their cocktails.

The downtown barcade Coin-Op Gaslamp (789 Sixth Ave.) features the Original Sin. Created by Cassandra Randazzo, this particular beer cocktail is made with coconut-and coffee-infused Monkey Shoulder scotch, along with Sailor Jerry spiced rum, brown sugar/cinnamon syrup, chocolate bitters, Mother Earth Brew Co.’s Cali Creamin’ On Nitro and garnished with toasted coconut. This cocktail uses the silkiness of the nitrogen to create a sweet, creamy matrix for the other ingredients to harmonize.

Randazzo revealed that the Original Sin came about when she tried to make an Old Fashioned with Xocoveza, a mole stout by Stone Brewing. Xocoveza overwhelmed the rest of the drink, but she found success with Cali Creamin.’ My personal opinion is that the drink had aspects of a tiki-style cocktail so I reordered the drink with a hefeweizen to see how the banana-clove properties would work. While the spiced rum came forward, it lacked the mocha tones and texture of Randazzo’s superior recipe.

George’s at the Cove’s Level2 (1250 Prospect St.) in La Jolla recently debuted a number of San Diego neighborhood-themed cocktails, and the Ocean Beach features Alpine Duet IPA and a hop butter that’s fat-washed in Calwise Big Sur gin, along with Mandarine Napoleon, lemon juice, oleo saccharum and orange blossom oolong tea syrup. Head bartender Stephen Kurpinsky utilizes a lot of advanced techniques, and I feared that the numerous ingredients would mask the beer.

From the aroma to the finish, the IPA makes its presence known. Each ingredient is expressed but also accentuates the beer. The plethora of sugars pushes back the bitterness of the IPA to aid the delivery of hop tones. My only hang-up about this cocktail is the missed opportunity to use a beer from Pizza Port, but Duet worked very well.

Neighborhood (777 G St.) in the East Village has a notoriously awesome beer selection, so I was eager to try its simply named IPA Cocktail. The menu only listed Aperol, fresh-squeezed lemon and housemade orgeat (which indludes almond milk, almond extract, simple syrup and touch of rosewater). The bartender recommended a fruity, hazy IPA so I chose Half Door’s Hype Machine Hazy IPA. The cocktail was a bright pink color and smelled like pink, cherry lemonade. The IPA bitterness relaxed the sweet orgeat, while piney-citrus hops played well with the lemon and Aperol. The beer added body to the texture without making it cloyingly sweet.

I reordered the drink with Karl Strauss 29th Anniversary, a pinot noir barrel-aged saison with brettanomyces yeast and pink peppercorns. The saison and wine barrel amplified the almond-cherry tones of the orgeat and added a crisp, dry mouth feel, which I preferred.

Typically, I follow the adage of “trust your bartender,” but the fun part of cocktails is switching up ingredients on the fly until everything is just right; a luxury brewers don’t have. I say order two and have some fun with different beers.