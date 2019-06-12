Eight night

× Expand Photos by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Barrio Margarita at Dough Nations

It’s easy to assume the best drinking spots in District 8 would be breweries in Barrio Logan, but I’d suggest not ignoring neighborhoods like Logan Heights and Otay Mesa. The district has historically been home to Latinx and working-class families. The influence of that history can be seen and experienced at almost every local bar in the district.

Just before opening the door of Chiquibaby’s Bar Inc. (317 Dewey St.) in Logan Heights, I can hear the Mexican rancheras playing from the jukebox inside. The 10-year-old bar is small but full of big personalities both behind and sitting at the bar. Arturo, a regular, is dressed in a vaquero outfit and he buys me a beer and welcomes me to Chiquibaby’s.

The regulars tell me the bar is the perfect hiding spot to decompress from a long day at work. Cocktail options are limited, but there is a large selection of Mexican beers and a small wine rack.

I share with the Chiquibaby’s bartender that I’m heading over to the Logan Inn (2163 Logan Ave.) in Barrio Logan and as I arrive a smiling older man greets me.

× Expand Logan Inn

“Are you the girl Vanessa knows?” he inquires. I was confused at first, but once I put it together, I realized that Vanessa was the bartender over at Chiquibaby’s and she had informed the man that I was coming. The Logan Inn has been around for more than 50 years in the community and ownership has been passed down through the generations. The man, Diego, buys me a beer and says he’s been a client of the Logan Inn for years.

It’s a beer and cash-only situation at Logan Inn, but no doubt a good time. The bartender keeps track of the various tabs on a yellow notepad and runs back-and-forth pulling out cold bottled beers for the regulars. A Vicente Fernández song comes on and everyone inside instantly sings along.

While most of the nightlife is in the central neighborhoods, the district shifts and snakes down south into neighborhoods like Otay Mesa. The Landing Strip Cafe and Bar (1424 Continental St.) in Otay offers great views of Brown Field Airport. The building has been around since 1918 and it’s a common hangout spot for pilots and even celebrities who fly into the airport. Although it might come across as what one regular described as an “old man’s bar,” it’s a hidden gem, plus their chicken strips are delicious. It’s definitely a trip to get there but worth every mile.

× Expand Chiquibaby’s Bar

New cocktail bars in District 8 are hard to come by so it’s no surprise restaurants are adding creative cocktails, or in some cases, adding full bars to their establishments. Pizzeria Dough Nations (1985 National Ave.) in Barrio Logan is one of them. Compared to the rest of the bars in the district, Dough Nations has the largest selection of spirits and, despite its thoroughly Italian menu, some of their specialty drinks are inspired by spicy Mexican candy. I’d encourage readers to try their Barrio Margarita.

Just a few blocks from there is Grind House Logan Avenue (2163 Logan Ave.). There have been some mixed reactions to the restaurant but after one month of being open, they are picking up a steady clientele. Grind House serves food, beers, cocktails and coffee. I found their Moscow Mule and Paloma particularly refreshing.

Back in Otay Mesa, readers can satisfy their taproom needs at Hoppy Daze Tap House (1280 Picador Blvd.). Hoppy Daze is the only bar in the southern region of District 8 that offers craft beer. There are no cocktail options here but they have over 24 beers on tap as well as ciders and wine. They host trivia night every Wednesday as well as paint nights.