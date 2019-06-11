× Expand Photos by Laura Canepa Mike’s Cocktails

The southeast region of San Diego, which encompasses much of District 4, has an old-school vibe that I found to be unique. I like to see parts of San Diego that don’t flaunt their neighborhood in your face. Neighborhoods like Chollas View, Paradise Hills, Lincoln Park and Oak Park have a great connection between them and a singularity that gives the impression that they feel the district is just fine the way it is.

Some of the most interesting neighborhoods of District 4 are the quiet ones. I found that locals go to American Legions throughout this entire area, but the American Legion (456 47th St.) in Chollas View is in the heart of this community. Yes, it’s geared toward a veteran crowd, but they gave me a warm welcome despite the fact that I’d never served in the armed forces. I was probably the youngest patron there, but it didn’t matter. The friendly vibe from the regulars, the stiff drinks and awesome jams on the turntable was all I needed to enjoy myself.

Many places in this neighborhood have been closed-down throughout the years, but establishments like Tacos El Paisa (3096 National Ave.) in Lincoln Park give it that true San Diego feeling. And not to spill a long-held secret kept under wraps by locals, but Tacos El Paisa has the best damned tacos I’ve ever had. I ordered the carnitas taco and washed it down with a crisp cerveza while enjoying the outdoor seating.

As is the case with many neighborhoods across the county, District 4 is beginning to see breweries showing interest in the area thanks to the lack of competition and cheap real estate. Black Market Brewery (4800 Art St.) in Rolando Hills just had it’s soft opening on May 30 and the assortment of beer was different than what I’m used to. I ended up ordering a Tradecraft cucumber gose and I loved it. And while there were plenty of requisite IPAs on the taplist, Black Market did have a nice selection of fruit-centric selections that made me happy including a sour ale with blackberries and a blonde ale with coconut and lime flavors. Design wise, the brewery doesn’t stand out much on the outside, but the interior is massive and has an industrial mix of wood and steel that still managed to feel homey. I wish I brought my dogs because there was so much space to hang out and have a game of cornhole on the patio.

But the real truth is that there simply aren’t that many places to drink in District 4, and I get the sense that the neighborhood is OK with that. With Barrio Logan and National City to the west and Chula Vista to the south, District 4 is one of those areas that is extremely tentative about change, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see more breweries and maybe even some wine bars pop up in the future. Until then, many locals told me that they often cross just over the border and into Spring Valley to drink at Mike’s Cocktails (629 Sweetwater Road). Mike’s is all about the regulars, carpeted floors, and beers and shots. I am sucker for cheap whiskey, and Mike’s has it. The crew behind the bar made it feel like home. Dives aren’t hard to find in San Diego, but this one may be the only one District 4 needs.