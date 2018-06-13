Joe and tell

× Expand Photos by Julia Dixon Evans River Styx

I’m a sucker for coffee and I’m a sucker for a good cocktail. We all know that two good things don’t always make a doubly good thing, because sometimes there are complications (see: fruit + pizza, or friends + benefits). For the most part though, coffee + booze has always been a perfect combo for me.

I started with the River Styx at Kindred (1503 30th Ave.). I am an evangelist for this cocktail. I will look strangers in the eye and tell them this is the best cocktail in all of San Diego. Containing bourbon, coffee liqueur, crème de cacao and bitters, the ingredient list is misleading and strangers often look afraid when I insist they try it after they tell me they gave up White Russians after college. It’s a fully translucent, direct drink, perfectly subtle with the barely-there sweetness of an Old Fashioned. It doesn’t even really taste like coffee, and all those strangers are now my best friends.

Urban Solace’s (3823 30th St.) coffee offering is The Dude Abides, a nod to The Big Lebowski and its significant cinematic use of White Russians. I went to Urban Solace on a Wednesday at noon, which, unlike the drink, I don’t know if I should recommend. The cocktail, served in a rocks glass and naturally vegan (with vodka, coffee liqueur, coconut milk, organic chilled coffee and ice), was sweet and creamy, but I also wrote down the generous phrase “liquor-first” in my notebook about the drink’s flavor-profile. Or maybe it was just my Wednesday to-do list. Liquor first.

Madison on Park (4622 Park Blvd.) doesn’t have school hours, but is thankfully a restaurant. I brought my second grader and her Little House on the Prairie book along while I tried the “Build Your Own Old Fashioned” on the menu. It’s kind of like a Build-A-Bear workshop, but for day-drinking mothers, and with a list of spirits, sweeteners and bitters from which to choose. I selected rye, Autocrat coffee syrup as the sweetener, and the bartender recommended cherry bark vanilla bitters. The drink was delicious: sweeter than a traditional Old Fashioned, incredibly smooth, with the coffee subtle, almost more of a texture than an actual flavor.

Finally, Caffe Calabria (3933 University Ave.)—with its longstanding reputation as a coffee roaster and an in-house bar—seems like a no-brainer. Its cocktail list even has a “Caffe Calabria” section, with three different coffee-infused drinks. I tried two, Gin Caffe (gin, cold brew, cream/almond milk, honey, cracked coffee beans, orange bitters) and the Hard Coffee (bourbon, chilled coffee, orange curacao, angostura bitters). I requested the Gin Caffe with almond milk for a non-dairy option, which the bartender said made the drink sweeter than usual, but otherwise the same. Both drinks were unsettling at first. (I take it all back! This is like pineapple on pizza! Get yer coffee out of my sleek, sharp booze!) In particular, the first sips of the Hard Coffee really did taste like someone had just spiked my coffee with a splash of whiskey. But it wasn’t long before it settled into its flavor profile and morphed into a glass of bourbon with a good splash of coffee: very acceptable to me. The Gin Caffe was more subtle, a complex, floral cocktail with (eventually) just an edge of cold brew.

I would’ve tried more but I was far too wired and drunk. Ah yes, the perfect pair.