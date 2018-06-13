Smoke detector

× Expand Photo by Crystal Turk Malevolent Grain

I’m a part-time goth at best. But every so often I get the urge to dust off my Bauhaus records and apply black eyeliner à la Siouxsie Sioux. After seeing an endless stream of jet-black charcoal cocktails splashed all over my Instagram feed for the past few months, the bats within me simply had to be released and I had to go try some of these smoky drinks for myself.

It only takes a pinch of activated charcoal to transform a mixed drink into a spooky delight. Any more than that and it runs the risk of ruining the delicate flavors cultivated with the other ingredients. Charcoal cocktails are fragile but should not be feared—much like goths themselves.

Despite the tropically influenced summer beverage menus across San Diego, there are a few dark-hearted mixologists eschewing cocktail umbrellas and pineapple slices in favor of shadowy spirits with (supposed) antioxidant properties. Some embrace both the light and dark, like South Park’s Kindred (1503 30th St.). Its lauded cocktail menu is littered with drinks in every hue, from pale peach to the coal-black Malevolent Grain. The latter includes gin, tequila, ancho chile liqueur, rice nectar, lime, singed rosemary and—of course—charcoal. Its place on the “Refreshing” section of the menu is appropriate (despite its deceptively inky appearance), and it’s only one of the several charcoal cocktails on its ever-rotating menu. There’s even a non-alcoholic charcoal drink dubbed The Miracle Cure. I’m not sure about that claim, but it’s tasty all the same.

Madison on Park (4622 Park Blvd.) in University Heights offers two black drinks on its menu: a Black Magic Mimosa and Black Bloody Mary. These iterations are unique in that they riff off of classic cocktails as opposed to proprietary recipes (which seems like a much more common approach). Still, they’re not totes basic; the Mimosa adds celery, lemon, apple, alkaline water and blood orange agave nectar to the obvious champagne and charcoal for a sweet walk on the dark side. Madison’s Black Bloody Mary is closer to its archetype, with the standard house Bloody Mary mix, vodka and accoutrements like cracked pepper and olives. The twist here is activated coconut charcoal which, to be honest, is a little weird in a savory drink, but it’s definitely worth trying.

Strangely enough, straight-laced La Jolla is home to The Southerner, an ebony-hued drink created by Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa’s food and beverage director, Danny Fancher, and served at the hotel’s signature restaurant Mustangs & Burros (9700 North Torrey Pines Road). This charcoal cocktail contains blackberry lavender barrel-aged Jack Daniels, housemade cherry bitters and a splash of ginger beer atop Coconut Charcoal SuperAde by Sol-ti (a local cold-pressed juice company). There’s a lot going on with this one, but honestly the side-eyes from other patrons confused by the elixir are totally worth it.

Finally, Campfire (2725 State St.) has been sizzling since it opened in Carlsbad in 2016. Bar manager Leigh Lacap is known for infusing cocktails with smoke and other fiery elements, but the Charred Cactus relies more on flavor than looks for its smoky appeal. To be frank, it’s not the best looking cocktail of the bunch; it’s more gray than black, which can be a little jarring. But Lacap’s expertise makes it a worthwhile enterprise. The ashy appearance actually comes from the charred nopales syrup rather than activated charcoal, due to the fact that the charcoal is actually infused with the tequila beforehand. Add a splash of lime juice and peach purée and voilà: a smoky delight.