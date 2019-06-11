Take the fifth

× Expand Photo courtesy of Veranda Fireside Lounge and Restaurant Veranda Fireside Lounge and Restaurant

I’ve been spending a lot of time in District 5 getting to know the candidates that will be running for the city council seat that’s up for grabs in 2020. I’ve met a few in local bars and have found that—while there’s a good number of places to drink in neighborhoods such as Scripps Ranch, Rancho Penasquitos, Carmel Mountain and Rancho Bernardo—the district is decidedly spread out which doesn’t exactly make it ideal for bar-hopping. Still, D-5 has a nice selection of dives and fancy stops that make suburban life a little more manageable.

Long before my recent visits, the Rancho Bernardo Inn (17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive) has always been one of my favorite spots for a staycation. The property’s Veranda Fireside Lounge & Restaurant might be the most relaxing and chill hotel bar I’ve ever encountered. My recommendation is to go at night, park at one of the many firepit-adjacent lounge chairs, and order one of the “Berry Juniper Mules” or a “Mad Hatter” (bourbon, chamomile tea and a honey stick). There’s even some creative takes on coffee cocktails if it’s cold outside.

While it’s certainly not as fancy as Veranda, The Cork and Craft (16990 Via Tazon) is just down the road and is the latest comfort-food-with-an-upscale-twist establishment in District 5, joining similar ventures such as The Barrel Room and Urge American Gastropub. What separates Cork and Craft is the interior with its dimly lit library feel and burgundy leather booths. The one downside is it only offers wine and beer, but the selection of both is extensive and well curated.

Speaking of beer, District 5 is also starting to see its fair share of breweries and now sports its own cidery in Newtopia Cyder (10045 Carroll Canyon Road, Ste. A). The Scripps Ranch tasting room has a quaint, industrial-meets-wood vibe to it, but the real story here is the ciders on draught, many of which are made on site. I only tried a few, but there are over a dozen to choose from. I loved the deliciously sweet “Blue Dream” (blueberry, vanilla, orange, amaretto, clove and rested in a cognac barrel) and the more straight-ahead-but-smoky “Goldilocks.”

Board & Brew, also in Scripps Ranch (9880 Hibert St., Ste. E-3), opened in 2014 and has become a go-to local hangout for those looking to grab a beer and a sandwich just as they’re getting off work. The beer list isn’t extensive, but I found it to be a nice place to grab a pre-dinner beer while waiting for a table at Taste of Hunan or Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ.

When it comes to vintage spots, it doesn’t get any better than Carvers Steak & Chops (11940 Bernardo Plaza Drive) in Rancho Bernardo. It’s not as divey as city favorites like Red Fox Room, nor is it as boujee as Born & Raised, but Carvers exudes authentic, old-school charm and has been around in its current form since 2003. Make a reservation on a Friday night, sit in the lounge area and order an open-face prime rib sandwich and a dirty martini while listening to bands with names like Geno & the Lone Gunmen and The Catillacs.

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs Instant Replay

Finally, it doesn’t get any divier than Instant Replay (11681 Duenda Road). District 5 has a host of dives with some of the most generic names ever (Mulligan’s, Cheers, Pitchers… the list goes on), but Instant Replay—tucked in the back of a Rancho Bernardo strip mall—is dark, dank and filled with drunk locals who looked at me cross as soon as I walked through the door (was it my sports coat?). They only recently added WiFi and a debit card payments. The drinks are cheap and strong, but it has a locals-only vibe that’s palpable. Who said the suburbs can’t be rough?