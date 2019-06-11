Three's a crowd

× Expand Photo by Jackie Bryant Hundred Proof

When it comes to drinking, District 3 is absolutely spoiled for options. Encompassing the downtown and mid-city neighborhoods—which includes Little Italy, North and South Parks, Hillcrest and Golden Hill—this district is the heart and soul of San Diego’s dining and drinking scenes. It’s also the geographic center of San Diego with Balboa Park right in the middle of it all.

After an evening stroll through the park one Thursday night, I decided to walk into Bankers Hill and pop into SRO Lounge (1807 Fifth Ave.). Though rumors are swirling that it’s closing, there’s still a lively crowd, about a quarter of which are trans or dressed in drag. The drinks are not that good, but they are exceptionally strong and cheap.

Another District 3 charmer of sorts is Cherry Bomb (2237 1st Ave.), which manages to simultaneously be one of the city’s most loved and feared dive bars. It is also conveniently around the corner from SRO. I wandered in and ordered a shot of tequila (I think it might have been Don Julio) and it arrived in a scarily large shot glass. I left after the second shot as the crowd was getting motorcycle-club-member-heavy.

In all honesty, Cantina Mayahuel (2934 Adams Ave.) in North Park is probably my favorite bar in all of San Diego and I make a point of stopping in weekly. Considering it has been open 13 years, I’m pretty sure it must be one of the first agave bars in the county. I order the usual: A shot of Ilegal Mezcal and a Negra Modelo with a side of carnitas tacos.

Louisiana Purchase (2305 University Ave.) is a brand new North Park restaurant that pays homage to The Big Easy and the drinks are as strong and as tasty as anything being served up on Bourbon Street. I went for a boozy brunch one day, where I was served the hangover-busting “Ode to Erin Rose,” which is basically a frozen Irish Coffee. I washed it down with the Cookie Monster Fizz, a deceptively strong concoction that uses Biscoff cookie-infused Bourbon and chicory bitters.

Little Italy’s Vino Carta (2161 India St.) takes up an unassuming storefront on India Street, sandwiched in between a coworking space and a seriously out-of-place surf shop. I consider the wine shop and bar to be one of the most innovative in town thanks to their selection of wines from smaller growers that use as little intervention in the winemaking process as possible. Sundays are my favorite, as the bar features a themed flight of five wines for just $15.

When I first moved to San Diego almost five years ago, the first place I was told to go was Golden Hill’s Turf Supper Club (1116 25th St.). It remains one of my favorites, despite the fact that some of my friends have been 86’d (their faults). After putting Guns ‘n Roses on the jukebox, I squeeze into the corner seat at the far end of the bar and throw back a few Martinis while admiring how good everyone looks in the dim red lighting.

Hundred Proof (4130 Park Blvd.) is one of Hillcrest’s newcomers, occupying the old Sausage & Meat space on that no-man’s-land strip of Park Boulevard just before University Heights. The bar program was recently taken over by George’s at the Cove alum Stephen Kurpinsky, who is one of San Diego’s most creative bartenders. I usually walk in and ask him to serve me whatever he wants. On a recent visit, he made me a Spanish-style gin and tonic served in a goblet with all sorts of pretty garnishes.