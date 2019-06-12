To the nines

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Chinatown Bar & Grill

To riff on the words of Walt Whitman, District 9 (which is represented by city councilmember Georgette Gomez) contains multitudes. It does, after all, contain San Diego’s most diverse neighborhood, City Heights, as well as one of the wealthiest (Kensington). This unique district also includes a ton of college students (College Area) and retirees (Mt. Hope, Talmadge and Rolando).

I live in City Heights and love it. However, we don’t get a lot of new drinking establishments. Honestly, up until recently I thought City Height’s newest drinkery, Chinatown Bar & Grill (4727 University Ave.), was an actual Chinese restaurant. And even though it’s only been open a little over a year, I regret sleeping on it for so long.

Large booths, ornate fixtures and noirish lighting give Chinatown a truly distinct yet classic atmosphere. The drinks are affordable, tasty and strong. I ordered the Old Fashioned (lovingly titled “I Love You No Shit”) and felt a little like a detective from a crime novel (or, say, the film Chinatown). Big ups to Chinatown for also having a rooftop patio, a full kitchen and rad bartenders (Barbara was a gem). This is where I’m hanging out for the rest of summer. And even though the name threw me at first, I dig it now. It’s subtle and mysterious—characteristics that San Diego bars usually lack.

Tanuki (4191 Adams Ave.) is the new kid on the block in Kensington. The atmosphere in Tanuki is intimate but laidback—good for a sake noob like me. My only experience with the Japanese rice wine is drinking whatever cheap sushi joints offer for beer/sake deals, so Tanuki’s massive selection of sakes was a little intimidating. I ordered a flight, and asked the bartender to help me out. She gave me Juemon (refreshing and fruity) Aiyu (dry) and an unfiltered nigori that wasn’t on the menu. All were delightful and made me never want to drink the cheap stuff ever again.

District 9 may not have a wealth of new bars, but the district’s older dives are the best in the city. I spend nearly every Sunday singing karaoke at Til-Two Club (4746 El Cajon Blvd.), and its recent change of ownership ensures that it’ll remain a punk/rock ‘n’ roll-centric club for the foreseeable future. Built in 1932, Tower Bar (4757 University Ave.) is one of the oldest bars and any self-respecting San Diegan who hasn’t been to a dingy rock show and drank a bunch of tallboys at this dive hasn’t truly lived. Black Cat Bar (4246 University Ave.) is comparatively new, but it’s like that punk philosopher you meet in your first year of college: it’s got an old soul. Also, Black Cat has been killing it in the live music department recently. These three bars are in walking distance from each other, which makes for one long, fun, forgotten night.

I will also go out of my way to drink at Kensington Club (4079 Adams Ave.) since it feels like such an F-U to rich people that their neighborhood has one of San Diego’s diviest bars. I love it.

However, the award for best/worst dive probably goes to Effin’s (6164 El Cajon Blvd.) in the College Area. Upon walking in, my first thought was oh no. It was a weekday afternoon, and the place was mostly empty. There was a table set up for beer pong, but nobody playing. Same situation at the Big Jenga tower. Angsty nu-metal peeled from the speakers at ear-piercing levels. The place smelled like college kid sweat and whatever else secretes from the post-pubescent, alcoholic body. Everything—everything—was sticky.

But I decided to lean in. I ordered the “Hurricane Effin’”—basically a cup of vodka with a dash of apple liqueur and orange juice. “This will mess you up,” the bartender said, and he was right. It tasted like Smarties, which is not my preferred taste-profile, but after a few more sips, it was. And for $8, it’s by far the best deal in District 9.