Two if by sea

× Expand Photo courtesy of Waterbar Waterbar

District 2 is usually the first stop for tourists who visit San Diego. As a result, the city’s beach communities and the people who live there are constantly fighting a battle between old and new. Ocean Beach is triggered by the new Target. Pacific Beach continues to be swarmed by 20-somethings looking for cheap booze and a good time. And Mission Beach is a small stretch of land that has been all but gobbled up by AirBnBs.

Changes aside though, the beach is still the beach, and the district also boasts some of the best dive bars alongside some of the newest watering holes in all of San Diego.

My first stop is always going to be OB’s Pacific Shores (4927 Newport Ave.). Lovingly known to locals, including myself, as “Pac Shores,” the dimly lit cocktail bar looks like the inside of a retro fish tank, which can be disorienting at first. The bartenders there can whip up a mean Old Fashioned and I go there almost exclusively to binge on cheap drinks and get lost for a few hours. Looking around during my last visit, it was pretty obvious that everyone else there was in the same boat. Or tank. Whatever.

For those who don’t want to fully write off Pacific Beach as solely the domain of drunk bros, the neighborhood’s crown jewel dive, The Silver Fox Lounge (1833 Garnet Ave.), is a breath of fresh air. Well, not really. It’s more like a whiff of stale beer and body odor, but that’s exactly what I was looking for when I wandered in one night after braving the teeming masses of troglodytes on Firehouse’s (722 Grand Ave.) rooftop. Cash only, bottom shelf booze, pool and a crusty crowd provided the antidote I needed to get my night back on track. One day I’ll make it in for the 6 a.m. happy hour, but not this time.

× Expand Photo by Jackie Bryant Pacific Shores

Though I live in OB, nearby Mission Beach is not somewhere I visit often. In my mind, I’ve more or less ceded it to the Zonies. But I do love Saska’s (3768 Mission Blvd.), an old-school steakhouse that is completely out of place in Mission Beach, what with its leather tufted seats and wood-paneled walls. And that’s the beauty of it. This time, I sat alone at the bar, had a steak and a martini and chatted up a German couple visiting the U.S. for the first time.

Though it is one of the dive bar capitals of San Diego, Ocean Beach is similarly besieged by a roster of newer bars that all have two things in common: They’re all bland and completely forgettable. I went to Voltaire Beach House (4934 Voltaire St.), which opened a couple of years ago, mainly because they allow dogs. There is also a fire pit, a gimmick I always appreciate, but the food is bad and the tap list predictable.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Voltaire Voltaire

If the press releases piling up in my email are any indication, there is no shortage of new spots to check out in Pacific Beach. I was planning on day drinking, so I settled on the aptly named oceanfront Waterbar (4325 Ocean Blvd.). To my surprise, it is a gorgeous space that also happens to carry my favorite well mezcal and a creative cocktail list that is way better than it needs to be. While sipping, I realized that maybe I’m a bit harder on Pacific Beach than I need to be. And then I saw a drunk person throw up in broad daylight right on the boardwalk. The more things change, the more they stay the same.