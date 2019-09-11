'Bad Hombres' to spoofs narco telenovelas

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Repertory Theatre Bad Hombres/Good Wives

If at first you do succeed, why not try again? So it goes with San Diego Repertory Theatre Playwright-in-Residence Herbert Siguenza. Three years ago, Siguenza, one of the founding members of the Latino comedy troupe Culture Clash, adapted Moliere’s comedy The Imaginary Invalid into the well-received play Manifest Destinitis. Now, tapping not only Moliere’s School for Wives but also Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest and the narco telenovelas that are all the rage on TV, Siguenza has created Bad Hombres/Good Wives, coming to the Rep’s Lyceum Stage this fall.

“It’s the first narco comedy ever,” said Siguenza, whose collaborators on Bad Hombres/Good Wives include one of his Culture Clash partners, Ric Salinas, who’s among the cast, and Bostich of the Tijuana-born electronica ensemble Nortec Collective, creator of this show’s original score.

Riffing very loosely on the original Moliere play which Siguenza branded as “ridiculous,” Bad Hombres/Good Wives finds Don Ernesto (John Padilla), a drug cartel lord in the Mexico state of Sinaloa, shipping his wife off to a convent to learn the rules of submission. This, of course, will not go as planned. Other characters include Lucha Grande (Roxane Carrasco), whom Siguenza describes as a feminist banda singer, and roles played by Salinas and by Siguenza himself.

Moliere aside, the narco novelas influence was significant for Siguenza, who said the play basically wrote itself.

“Narco novelas are like the No. 1 genre on Spanish-speaking TV,” said Siguenza. “They’re very popular in the culture.”

Recruiting Culture Clash cohort Salinas was another inspiration. “I had a role for him that I thought he would be perfect for,” Siguenza explained. “I really wanted him to come down (from L.A.). It’s nice to have an old veteran in the cast.”

San Diego Repertory Theatre, meanwhile, is a veteran entity when it comes to staging works by and about Latinos. “I think they’ve produced over 50 plays written by Latinos or Latino-based works over the 44 years of their existence,” said Siguenza, pointing out that the Rep was the first regional theater to ever produce Culture Clash. “They’re the ones who opened the door for us.”

“I think the Rep realizes that we are just 15 minutes from the border,” said Siguenza. “Regional theaters do not do regional work typically. They do work from New York from other writers. I think Sam (Woodhouse, the Rep’s artistic director and co-founder) and the mission of the Rep has been very directly saying that they want to produce works that reflect the geography they live in.”

It’s Woodhouse who’ll be directing Bad Hombres/Good Wives. “Sam and I have a long relationship,” said Siguenza. “I really trust him with my work because he collaborates with me.”

Bad Hombres/Good Wives was written, Siguenza said, in “about a week” a year and a half ago when he was in Boston. It since has received two staged readings: one in 2018 at the Rep’s Latinx New Play Festival and another this past spring at Old Town-based Cygnet Theatre. From the get-go, the play’s “been on a fast track.”

That’s no surprise given the multi-talented Siguenza’s energy. He’s a playwright, an actor, a director, and even an accomplished painter. Balancing all these creative impulses, he said, “comes naturally. I know deep down when this or that needs attention. That’s how I live my life. I go by my gut instinct.”

Bad Hombres/Good Wives runs Oct. 3 to Oct. 27 on the San Diego Repertory Theatre’s Lyceum Stage, Horton Plaza, downtown. $22-$55; sdrep.org

MORE THEATER

× Expand Photo courtesy of La Jolla Playhouse Cambodian Rock Band

Almost Famous: Cameron Crowe’s 2000 autobiographical film has been turned into a stage musical that will have its world premiere in San Diego, his hometown. Crowe, who wrote the book and lyrics for Almost Famous the musical, is collaborating with musician Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot) and Englishman Jeremy Herrin, who will direct. The musical, as with the memorable film, is set in San Diego and centers on 15-year-old aspiring rock critic William Miller. Begins previews at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park on Sept. 13. Tickets $70 and up. Theoldglobe.org

WOW (Without Walls) Festival 2019: La Jolla Playhouse’s fourth immersive, off-site festival of theater, music, dance and more (the previous festivals were held on the UCSD campus twice and in and around downtown San Diego) unfolds this time around at Liberty Station. Local, national and international artists will perform during the four-day festival, and three works commissioned by the Playhouse will be part of the diverse lineup of entertainment. Oct. 17-20 in Liberty Station, Point Loma. Tickets range from free to $20; lajollaplayhouse.org

Handbagged: The complicated relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is explored in this 2013 play by Brit Moira Buffini, whose 1997 work Gabriel was a highlight earlier this year at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach. Handbagged will be produced at Moxie Theatre, with Kim Strassburger directing. The play takes a look at how the Queen and Thatcher, the two most powerful women in the U.K., co-existed during the years 1979-1990. Begins previews Oct. 19 at Moxie Theatre, Rolando District. Tickets $20-$45; moxietheatre.com

Cambodian Rock Band: Yes, there was a rock music scene in Cambodia in the 1960s, at least until the brutal Khmer Rouge regime took hold. This play with music by UCSD graduate Lauren Yee (The Hatmaker’s Wife, Hookman, The Great Leap) follows a young Cambodian American woman on her journey to her roots 30 years after her father fled the Southeast Asian nation. The musical backdrop includes songs by the Cambodian and American band Dengue Fever. Previews begin Nov. 12 at La Jolla Playhouse. Tickets $20 and up; lajollaplayhouse.org