Ben Loory brings his short, surreal stories to Mysterious Galaxy

There are an infinite number of stories in the universe, but there is only one Ben Loory.

With the publication of his second collection of short stories, Tales of Falling and Flying (Penguin), which comprises 40 stories in just under 200 pages, Loory announces himself as a master of the form.

In reading Loory’s tales, one gets a sense that the barriers have been taken down. People converse with animals. Children commune with the monsters in their closet. And the distinction between flying and falling is fluid. That said, there’s no such thing as a quintessential Loory story. Aliens interrogate ostriches. A frog makes a pact with a bird. A man misses work when his limbs start falling off.

What makes these stories unique, however, isn’t their subject matter but the way Loory tells them. The author, who will be appearing at Mysterious Galaxy on Saturday, Sept. 18, tells me in an email that he was jotting down ideas for a new screenplay when he stumbled upon his method.

“I was just writing them all down, so I wouldn’t forget any,” says Loory. “Just hastily scribbling out these one-to-two page outlines or treatments or whatever, and it was only after I’d written maybe 15 or 20 that I started looking at them and thinking that I actually really liked them as they were, just as these strange, highly concentrated, but complete little stories.”

In addition to being very brief, the stories are told in a straightforward manner. Loory feels that in social situations, everyone knows how to tell an interesting anecdote, but in contemporary fiction the rules that govern good storytelling go out the window.

“People start writing stories in styles that nobody in their right mind would ever sit still for, adding in all this extraneous stuff,” Loory says. “Talking about the way the light shines off buildings in the background and whatnot.”

One of the themes running through Loory’s book is the notion of forgetting. In more than one story, a character wakes up with no memory of who they are. The story “The Fall” opens with this nightmare scenario:

When the man comes to, he’s at the top of a cliff, and the woman is falling down. He reaches out instinctively, but it’s too late for that now.

Who is she? How did he get there? What is he going to do? Loory’s characters are in a constant state of befuddlement about the world. One doesn’t read these stories to find out what happens, but to see how the characters negotiate the strange reality they’ve been thrust into. Fans of his previous collection Stories for the Nighttime and Some for the Day will note the new collection isn’t quite as dark.

“I was really at a low point,” says Loory, reflecting on Stories for the Nighttime. “I mean everything in my life had pretty much collapsed.”

After several devastating losses, he ended up in the hospital. While that sounds like the set up for one of his stories—How did I get here? What am I going to do?—this collection strikes a more hopeful tone.

MORE LITERATURE

Banned in Grossmont: Grossmont College usually kills it when it comes to literary events, but this year’s Fall Reading Series is going to slay. Resurrecting last year’s Banned Books/Banned Lives program—which features performances celebrating freedom of expression—this year’s programming will focus on the theme of #Rise. The free Banned Books/Banned Lives: #Rise reading goes down on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., Grossmont alumnus Douglas Payne, winner of Grossmont’s “First Book” award, will read from his prize-winning poetry collection Salted Rook as part of the ninth annual Lester Bangs Memorial Reading. grossmont.edu

A little light reading: San Diego’s premier independent bookstore Warwick’s never fails to bring in some top-tier authors. On Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m., a little-known author (wink, wink) named Dan Brown is going to drop in for a visit to promote his new book Origin. This should be a low-key event, since hardly anyone read his book, The Da Vinci Code (nudge, nudge). Tickets for this one are $38.50, but include a copy of the new book. Then, on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m., everyone’s favorite observational humorist David Sedaris will read from his new books Theft by Finding: Diaries and David Sedaris Diaries: A Visual Compendium (both released this year). As always, Sedaris will share stories about his life and family. Tickets for Sedaris are $55 and both author appearances take place at the Balboa Theatre in Downtown. warwicks.com

A little dark reading: Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore in Clairemont has, hands-down, the best selection of genre literature (including: horror, sci-fi, YA, crime, etc.) in the area, and because of that pedigree, it always manages to attract the dark and strange rockstars of the underground literary world. On Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. crime novelist Tod Goldberg will read from his newest book, Gangster Nation—the sequel to his fast-paced, addicting novel, Gangsterland. Just like his characters, Goldberg is quick on his feet and foul-mouthed, which makes any public appearance by him an absolute delight (CityBeat book columnist Jim Ruland will co-host this event). mystgalaxy.com

Beyond the pale: Pull out any book at random, look at the author photo and good chance it’s written by some pale, bearded mofo wearing a turtleneck. This is why events like San Diego Beyond the PALE: Stories by Writers of Color are so vital. For the event, six local writers of color—CityBeat contributor Lizz Huerta, Stacy Dyson, Anisha Bhatia, Marivi Soliven and Kirsten Imani Kasai, among others—will read from stories drawn from their lives as immigrants and people of color living in San Diego. It’s not a reach to assume this will be a powerful evening, full of patriarchy-smashing storytelling. It goes down at the Central Library on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. sandiego.librarymarket.com/stories-beyond-pale

Attack of the drone: Fall is by far the most goth season, so it’d be remiss of us not to mention any spooky events, and Something Strange This Way Comes! at Helmuth Projects on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. looks absolutely dreadful (in the best way). A bony-handful of local writers (including our music editor Jeff Terich and CityBeat contributor Julia Dixon Evans) will read original scary stories, ghoulish haikus and (gasp!) Trump tweets—all of which will be live-scored to noise rock. Blood-curdling tales mixed paired with droning, ambient dread? Hell yes.