Burn All Books is burning down gatekeepers

Godspeed to anyone who ventures into the world of book publishing, for it is fraught with hard decisions. Paper stock, fonts, reproduction, printing methods—this is the kind of stuff that can keep even the most passionate up at night. Granted, if you decide to dive into the world book publishing in 2019, you have to be passionate.

That makes Burn All Books so awe-inspiring. The small press has been running for only a few years, but the impact they’ve had on the San Diego zine, poetry and fiction communities has already been profound, and this success has allowed them to open a storefront in the back of Verbatim Books (3793 30th St., verbatim-books.com) as part of the bookstore’s recent expansion.

If any of this growth is stressful for Burn All Books founders Amanda and Nick Bernal, then they’re good at hiding it. On a Thursday afternoon, Amanda sits behind the counter of the well-ventilated Burn All storefront, and offers a can of Yerba Mate while nonchalantly remarking on the mosquitoes that have also taken up residence in the store. “I’m going to be their leader,” she says nonchalantly.

This disarming amount of chill and humbleness is not common among artists, and it’s refreshing.

“Nick and I are fair-to-middling artists at best.” Amanda says. “But we love creating art. It’s a lot more fulfilling to us to help other people create their art. We felt like there wasn’t really a space for everyone in the community to create art in a way that had parity with other cities.”

Passion for art is one thing, but their results are what set Burn All Books apart. Their books are confidently unique in terms of both style and substance. Readers who flip through any of their publications will initially notice the vibrant colors and smudgy textures—a result that stems from Burn All’s niche method of printing their books on a risograph (think of it like a cross between a screen printer and a copy machine). Suffice it to say, their zines look and feel like nothing else in San Diego.

Burn All Books’ most recent endeavor is their quarterly zine “Sundays Quarterly,” which allows contributors the hands-on opportunity to design and print their own pages (using the risograph) via a workshop taught by Nick and Amanda, who want this project to ultimately be a platform for everyone, especially underrepresented authors.

“We felt like there wasn’t really a space for everyone in the community to create art in a way that had parity with other cities,” Amanda says. “The art community here felt narrow at times—just more open to, I don’t know, a lot of white kids and white men. The DIY scene is very [‘90s] punk and misogynous in a lot of ways. So I want this to be a place where people who maybe don’t always have the opportunity to make work—or feel like they don’t have a voice box for their work—to learn how to [create zines], and build a stronger community here.”

Sign up for Burn All Books’ newsletter for more information on how to submit to “Sundays Quarterly,” and don’t miss Left on Read, a Burn All-hosted reading, which goes down on Oct. 5, 7 p.m., at Verbatim Books.

MORE LITERATURE

× Expand Photo by Alex Walsh Pop-Up Magazine

Popping off: LIterary readings aren’t often associated with a lot of razzle dazzle, but Pop-Up Magazine has become renowned for their exciting shows, which are described as “a concert, play, film and comedy show all wrapped in one.” For each show, a handful of carefully-selected journalists, comedians, actors and authors read unpublished pieces to a live audience. The kick? Each story is accompanied by illustration, animation, photography, video and an original score provided by a live band (!). This will be the first time Pop Up Magazine has done a show in San Diego, and the line-up is especially tasty, including Jordan Carlos (writer for HBO’s Divorce), poet Sarah Kay and comedian Mohanad Elshieky. This show goes down on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at The Observatory.

Buzzworthy: Hilary Kearney’s work generates a lot of buzz. Literally. Since 2012, the entrepreneur/beekeeper has been educating people about bees, teaching beekeeping classes, and selling honey through her company, Girl Next Door Honey. She’s also the author of the popular bee blog (beelog?) Beekeeping Like a Girl. Suffice it to say, Kearney is as busy as a... well, you know, and this year Kearney has put out two books that showcase her expertise: QueenSpotting chronicles the fascinating life of a queen bee, and The Little Book of Bees is an illustrated compendium on these industrious insects. On Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Kearney will be at The Book Catapult to read from and sign both books. Bee there or bee square.

Cog Day Afternoon: We truly are living in a golden age of novels for young readers. Elitist literati have a tendency to dismiss young adult and middle grade fiction, but these genres are often chock-full of complex emotions, adventure and quality storytelling. San Diego author Greg van Eekhout is a rare talent that writes for both children and adults, and his latest middle grade book Cog sounds incredibly bonkers: Cog, a robot that looks like a 12-year-old boy, wakes up one day to find that his handler, Gina, is gone. Not only that, but an evil corporation has taken him apart. Middle grade body horror? Sign us up. Eekhout will sign copies of Cog on Sept. 30, 6 p.m., at Mysterious Galaxy.

Warwick’s picks: La Jolla’s Warwick’s—San Diego’s oldest and most prestigious independent bookstore—always kills it with their fall reading series, and this year is no different. First up, Colson Whitehead, whose book The Underground Railroad won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2017, will be reading and signing his new, devastating book The Nickel Boys on Sept. 18 at 7:00 p.m. Then, Candace Bushnell, the author behind the insanely popular Sex and the City books, will read from her new book Is There Still Sex in the City? on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Perhaps she’ll be able to help determine whom among your group is the Samantha, Miranda, Charlotte and Carrie, respectively. Then, one of the U.K.’s premier fashion designers Zandra Rhodes will sign copies of her new book Zandra Rhodes: 50 Fabulous Years in Fashion on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Since the ‘60s, Rhodes has been pioneering loud and provocative fashion, including the safety-pin punk look of the late ‘70s. Oi!