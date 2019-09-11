Ellen Salk’s next era

× Expand Image courtesy of La Jolla Athenaueum From the “Revisiting Utamaro” series by Ellen Salk

Longtime local artist Ellen Salk is in a period of change. Salk’s work in recent years has involved pieces that showcase her penchant—and talent—for a complex surface in her paintings.

Texture, dimension, peeks of color or the appearance of etched sketches in otherwise monochromatic or limited palette works and the focus on a central orientation have been the hallmarks of her recent exhibitions, and many of them have been paired with immersive music. A 2013 project at Oceanside Museum of Art featured her art paired with a composition by experimental sound artist Christopher Adler, and another project at Bread and Salt paired Salk’s paintings with vocalist Elizabeth Schwartz and sound engineer Rachel Le Vine.

While Salk thrived in that arena, she was ready to try something new. And while she hasn’t quite landed yet, the work that she has been doing in-studio to develop her next iteration of style was deemed worthy of a profound, transitory exhibition of its own. Her forthcoming “Studio Practice” exhibition at the La Jolla Athenaeum (1008 Wall St, ljathenaeum.org) is not so much a work in progress as it is a celebration of change in progress, and the way in which the transitional, ephemeral work that artists experiment with can, in fact, stand alone.

“I started feeling like I was really backing myself into a corner where I began to think, ‘Do I always have to have this central orientation? What about introducing some more color?’ Color is so powerful and I wasn’t exactly sure how to do that,” Salk said.

Transitioning between projects or eras for artists can be challenging, emotionally or on a productivity level, but not for Salk, who embraced the chance to re-evaluate.

“I’ve been working for a long time, and it’s very tedious needing to follow the external demands of the career. There’s a point where you are afraid that people will forget you, but I just sort of gave myself permission to step back and figure out where I wanted to go,” Salk said.

Salk, in this stepping back from her prior style of looping, radial designs and significant surface texture, made a series of about 60 or 70 collages with layered paper. The collages, originally meant as a transitional practice as she progressed into what her next painting style might be, will be exhibited this fall at La Jolla Athenaeum.

× Expand Photo Tom Zasadzinski Ellen Salk

The collages will show in combination with several larger painted works that show how Salk’s work has moved, including a large piece displayed at the entrance to the gallery.

Salk’s work has often been described as holding an essence of Japanese artists from the Udo period, though she didn’t set out to emulate or study the period as inspiration. She points to the juxtaposition or complexity and reduction in both her work and in the Japanese 17th and 18th century works of printmakers and artists like Kitagawa Utamaro and Ando Hiroshige. Citing the line and the elegance of the work from that era, Salk said, “There’s a lot to sink your teeth into, but the shape of a head, they barely give it to you. But you absolutely know. That reduction fascinates me.”

Familiar with the extended, lengthy building process of working with oil paints, Salk appreciated the speed with which she could create a paper collage, but approached them the same way: building, taking away, building more, and so on. In that way, this transitional period, and the works displayed, are a glimpse into a storied artist’s process and mind.

Running September 21 through November 2 at the La Jolla Anthenaeum’s Rotunda Gallery, Salk’s work, “Studio Practice” evokes movement, continuation and progression all while encapsulating collage projects that stand alone as unique works of art. The exhibition runs alongside Nikko Mueller’s exhibition, “I’m OK, You’re OK,” in the main gallery, with an opening reception on Friday September 20.

