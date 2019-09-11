Judah & the Lion roars

× Expand Photo courtesy of Judah & the Lion Judah & the Lion

For Judah & the Lion’s Nate Zuercher, Pep Talks, the band’s new album, has done exactly what the title promises, lifting him up and helping him to find hope in a time of pain.

The record is filled with songs about singer Judah Akers battling anxiety and depression while dealing with his mother’s alcoholism and his parents’ divorce—songs that rang true for banjoist Zuercher.

“I had a failed engagement,” Zuercher said. “It was all happening when we were recording the record. I had all these hopes and dreams and plans that fell apart. I didn’t know how to process that. That led to depression and stuff I’m still dealing with.

“It (Pep Talks) has become a beacon of hope for me. It’s been so helpful to have my brother and bandmate feel the same things as me and ask him about it and find there’s still hope. It’s sort of weird to get about your own record like that. We believe in the message (of hope and optimism), but I don’t always feel that every day. I believe in the hope, so to listen to the record and sing those songs is really important to me. At the core, we needed this record.”

While the lyrics of songs like “Pictures,” the divorce track, and “Why Did You Run?” (about Akers getting a phone call from his mother in jail) are downbeat, “Pep Talks” maintains the band’s upbeat feel—through the music itself.

“I’m not a lyrics guys so much,” Zuercher said. “I’m mostly about how a song can make you feel. With the subject matter being deeper this time around, we had to make sure that the music would keep the optimism, the hope. That was important that, this is a sad story, but you don’t have to be sad the whole time.”

Judah & the Lion have done a handful of shows in which they’ve played a few of the new songs and were rehearsing a new set at the time of the interview – ahead of a U.S. tour in the fall.

“We’re super pumped to work out the rest,” Zuercher said. “We’re going to be playing most of the record in the fall. We did the record with that in mind, how we can fit these new songs in with Judah’s older songs. We want to be able to tell the story live, almost the same as it is on the record. That’s been pretty well thought out.”

The oldest Judah & the Lion songs date back to 2011, when the group was formed at Nashville’s Belmont University.

“Brian (Macdonald, mandolinist) and I came to Belmont University in 2010-2011 as guitar majors,” Zuercher said. “No one was playing banjo at our school. We picked up on that and thought we’d do something different and maybe use that to get more guitar shows or whatever. I had been given a banjo as a graduation gift and Brian got a mandolin for Christmas. Judah heard of us playing a little bit around town.”

Akers, who also attended Belmont, had written a bunch of songs and wanted to add the mandolin and banjo. But Zuercher and Macdonald didn’t stick with the bluegrass-rooted traditional sounds of their instruments—in part because they hadn’t grown up playing them.

“It was all very new and helped me to try things outside of expectations of what you want from the banjo,” Zuercher said. “That’s a huge part of what has made Judah & the Lion.”

Belmont is a Christian school and Judah & the Lion started out as a Christian band, taking its name from a passage in the book of Revelations and winning campus music contests. But they moved away from Christian music, seeking a wider audience for their distinctive blend of music that blends hip-hop, ’60s rock and punk on acoustic instruments.

“We’ll write different styles of songs and then say, ‘We have to make this a Judah & the Lion song,’” Zuercher said. “On Folk Hop ‘n’ Roll (the band’s 2016 second album) we might have gone too far with that. We’d keep the banjo on the song, but it would be distorted or buried so you couldn’t hear it. On this one, we were going to make it sound like a banjo, but if it doesn’t need to be on there, it won’t be on there.”

What is on the record and will be on stage at their shows is the optimism and uplift the band has brought to their music from day one.

“It’s very important to show the message of hope we bring, and positivity and unity,” Zuercher said. “It’s important for us and for the people who love our music, hear our music.”

Judah & the Lion play Thurs., October 17 at The Observatory

MORE MUSIC

× Expand Photo by Oscar Aranda Club Hemlock

Side eye this: Pinkeye, like the medical affliction of the same name, feel a bit gritty. The local band, fronted by Anna Zinova, are somewhere between firecrackers, laid back, a little sad and a little angry all without the hassle of antibiotics. Highly recommend listening to their self-titled EP with the windows down, your heart freshly scorned and the air conditioning broken. And GRRL Independent Ladies, helmed by Mónica Mendoza (one of our Best People of 2017) never fails to put on an incredible women-centric showcase pairing regional heroes with visiting talent. Catch their next showcase featuring San Diego bands like Pinkeye, Belladon and Heather Nation with LA’s Honey Child at the Casbah (2501 Kettner Blvd.) on Sept. 29. casbahmusic.com

Dancing in the dark: Rejoice, creatures of the night! After a brief hiatus, San Diego’s premier goth/deathrock night Hemlock is back in all its leatery, spiky glory. The dark music scene is killing it in San Diego right now, but Hemlock is killing it dead. For this extra-spooky iteration, famous horror-punks Screaming Dead will make their first ever appearance in San Diego, which, for fans of The Damned and Misfits, is a dream (or nightmare) come true. Founder Javi Nunez will also be spinning some deep cuts (bloody cuts? Because horror?), and as always, there will be commemorative shirts and screen printed posters for those that show up first. So even though it’s against your nature, goths, maybe arrive early tonight. Hemlock goes down on Friday, Oct. 18, 9 p.m., at The Merrow (1271 University Ave). facebook.com/clubhemlock

Cock-block me, Amadeus: Everyone knows The Marriage of Figaro, which is perhaps the most recognizable opera of all time—and with good cause. Mozart’s masterpiece has endured for not just the beautiful and masterful compositions, but because the story is timeless (and not to mention punk af). Figaro, a lowly merchant barber, is all set to marry his love, Susanna, but it turns out that Figaro’s master—the dreaded Count Almaviva—also wants Susanna. The result is a comedy-drama that follows Figaro and the rest of the servant class as they thwart Almaviva’s lechery, thereby espousing the most valuable and universally acceptable lesson we can learn from this story: it’s cool when rich people can’t get what they want. This opera plays at San Diego Civic Center (1100 Third Ave.), Oct. 20 - 28. sdopera.org

William, tell me somethin': In the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus’ 65th Season Opener, they mix up the very familiar—Rossini’s “Overture to William Tell,” basically a household tune—with the very unfamiliar in Florence Price’s “Violin Concerto No. 1.” Since her death in the early 1950s, Price, one of the first African American women composers, had faded to a relative obscurity. However, a recent discovery of stacks of her compositions has brought her work back to the forefront. The performance rounds out with Bartók’s moody and complicated “Concerto for Orchestra,” on Nov. 2 and 3 at UCSD’s Mandeville Auditorium (9500 Gilman Dr.) lajollasymphony.com