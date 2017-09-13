La Jolla Playhouse’s WOW Fest heads downtown

× Expand Photo by Alexandre Esteban Lux Boreal Dance Company’s “4X4 TJ Night”

The return of the site-specific Without Walls (WOW) Festival this fall is exciting enough for theatergoers who’ve come to anticipate La Jolla Playhouse’s biennial extravaganza of immersive theater. This fall there’s an added twist: The four-day festival, which begins Thursday, Oct. 19, will be staged not in the Playhouse’s UC San Diego-based theater district but in locations in and near Downtown San Diego. The partner venues include the Central Library, the New Children’s Museum and Horton Plaza Park, as well as Border X Brewing in Barrio Logan and Bread & Salt in Logan Heights.

As always with the festival, which is being staged for the third time—artists local, national and from abroad—will offer performances across multiple disciplines, all of them designed to expand the boundaries of traditionally presented theater. The notion of taking the WOW Festival downtown has been there from the event’s beginnings.

“As we were programming the first two, we kept coming across pieces that really needed an urban environment,” says Christopher Ashley, artistic director of La Jolla Playhouse. “We’ve been stacking up projects that needed an urban vibe.”

Among them is the Gob Squad Art Collective’s Super Night Shot, in which members of the Berlin-based group will, as Ashley describes it, “film a live movie every night where San Diegans are the stars.”

“They create a story through the people whom the camera meets along the way,” Ashley adds. Then, at the library, audience members will watch the Gob Squad team mix and edit the film before screening it.

In Horton Plaza Park, meanwhile, will be Model Home, a piece being created and designed by Tony winner Mimi Lien.

“There’s a crane with a house dangling from it and on the ground level six small homes, each of which has a performance inside,” Ashley says. “The show is a kind of exploration/intervention about urban environments, what’s happening in the world right now and what we call home.”

Ashley says the idea of using Horton Plaza Park for the performance was particularly appealing.

“When they did the renovation on that whole Horton Plaza area, one of my goals was to activate that space. It’s one of the real pleasures of doing a festival like this: You can be entrepreneurial and grab these spaces as they come into being.”

Tickets for WOW range from free to $29 and this year’s iteration will be overseen by Meiyin Wang, a veteran of both the Under the Radar Festival and the Devised Theater Initiative, both at The Public Theater in New York.

“I admire her adventurousness,” says Ashley. “She is a high-level thinker about contemporary performance, and she happens to be moving to the West Coast at exactly the right time.”

Ashley emphasizes that this is also the right time for ever-braver and immersive theater.

“This is a moment of explosive growth of this concept in America and in the world, and I’m excited to be on the leading edge of that growth,” Ashley says. “I hope as time goes on this can become a citywide festival. We deserve to have a national spotlight on San Diego.”

MORE THEATER

Shining bright: In a season that has been filled with world premieres and fresh takes on vintage classics, there hasn’t been much buzz about the Old Globe’s production of The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey. Opening Saturday, Sept. 30 and running through Sunday, Oct. 29, the one-man play written and performed by stage veteran James Lecesne tells the story of a New Jersey detective who must find a missing teenage boy. Productions where one actor plays all the parts can sometimes come across as overreaching, but Lecesne is a versatile master so we’re more than confident that this one will be worth the price of admission. theoldglobe.org

Amerxico, the beautiful: The description for Claudio Raygoza’s Este had us scratching our heads, but here’s what we know: It’s a dystopian fantasy about a young man who return to his home country of Amerxico after fighting in something called the Trumpan War. So yeah, it sounds right up our alley. Presented by ion Theatre, the world premiere production opens in previews Saturday, Oct. 7 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 28 at the BLKBOX Theatre (3704 Sixth Ave.) in Hillcrest. iontheatre.com

Good God: There are certainly plenty of demented options come Halloween, but not much in the way of theatre productions especially ones that include some totally fucked-up puppets. When it comes to Hand to God, the easiest reference is the raunchy Broadway hit Avenue Q, but Hand is decisively darker. San Diego Repertory Theatre’s production tells the story of a nice Christian boy whose hand is taken hostage by a demonic sock puppet. The New Yorker described it as “Sesame Street meets The Exorcist.” Cool. It opens Thursday, Oct. 19 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Lyceum Stage in Downtown. Tickets range from $20 to $52 at sdrep.org.

Chuckles and chills: Macabre thrills are always in short supply post-Halloween, but the Diversionary Theatre’s production of The Moors will be perfect for those who like to be a little goth all-year round. A comedy with dark undertones, the play centers on two spinster sisters who share a dank, 19th century mansion with their brother and other sorted characters. Opening in previews Thursday, Nov. 9 and running through Saturday, Dec. 10, it’s a sinister, contemporary spin on 1800s romantic novels, with touches of the Brontë sisters and Victorian Gothic sensibilities. Tickets range from $15 to $50 at diversionary.org.

If the slipper fits: Broadway San Diego is well into its current season and judging by the shows we’ve caught so far (An American in Paris, The Book of Mormon, etc.), the rest of the season should be stellar as well. First, there’s the Tony-winning musical Cinderella, which runs from Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3. This isn’t some Disney show, by the way. This is the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein production that includes hits like “In My Own Little Corner” and “Impossible/It’s Possible.” Tickets range from $22 to $112. Oh, and readers will want to be refreshing broadwaysd.com on the reg for on-sale dates for a little production called Hamilton. It doesn’t open until January, but we hear it’s quite good.