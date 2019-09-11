La Jolla Playhouse set to ‘WOW’ this season

× Expand Photo by Manuel Rotenberg Senior Prom

The La Jolla Playhouse-produced Without Walls (WOW) Festival encourages performers to think outside of a theater’s four walls. Happening Thursday, Oct. 17, to Sunday, Oct. 20, at Arts District Liberty Station, San Diego’s dance organizations take WOW’s mission to heart with site-specific and intergenerational performances.

Occurring every other year since 2013, WOW typically features performance and interactive art. Festival producer Teresa Sapien says there’s a mix of mediums and discipline blending performances in the more than 20 pieces within WOW’s 2019 iteration.

“Three or four of those pieces come from a traditional theater background,” Sapien says. “A ton of them come from the movement and dance world. Others come from the circus world. Others come from the clowning world and there are a couple installation artists that are creating pieces to be interacted with by the public.”

Liberty Station was chosen this year partly because it’s centrally located and its managers were excited to work with WOW, Sapien says.

Interestingly, it is the headquarters for dance companies San Diego Ballet (SDB), Malashock Dance, and San Diego Dance Theater (SDDT).

SDB’s artistic director, Javier Velasco, yearned to create a site-specific piece in a garden viewable from his company’s offices. Thus, Midsummer Night’s Dream was chosen to perform at WOW.

“The process for me is in my familiarity with the space,” Velasco says. “It’s just getting in there and thinking what is going to serve best as the backdrop for what part of the ballet.”

Midsummer audiences will be seated in the center, Velasco says, while the dancers perform around them. The dancers can take advantage of natural lighting for a while, until the sun sets and stage lighting will be utilized.

Malashock Dance’s site-specific contribution (and first WOW piece) is the circus-themed Without a Net. In the Dorothea Laub Dance Place’s second floor, a large studio turns into a “big top,” a small studio is the “Sideshow Stage” and “House of Fun,” and a hallway transforms into a midway complete with fortune teller, juggler, concessions and more.

Without a Net’s inception is due in part to dancer Courtney Giannone, says executive director Molly Glynn Puryear.

“She is really well connected in the cirque world,” says Glynn Puryear. “She’s incredibly well versed and has won national and international competitions on the Cyr wheel apparatus… So, we knew that we had this cool access to the cirque world and that was really inspiring.”

No stranger to dancing in weird places (see Trolley Dances), SDDT will perform Senior Prom in Building 177 for WOW Fest. The performance is a part of SDDT’s Aging Creatively senior dance program (hence the name Senior Prom—get it?), although artistic director Jean Isaacs says there’s intergenerational casting.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Malashock Dance Without a Net

In Senior Prom, Isaacs and company poke fun at the whole prom concept, though she notes the nature of the traditional high school event has changed for the better.

“Now anybody can go to the prom,” Isaacs says. “It’s no longer this exclusive thing, but we’re making a big joke about the prom king and queen and the whole hierarchy of the ‘most popular one’—and it’s got a lot of laughs.”

Senior Prom was originally part of a fest SDDT organized in its own theater in April. Isaacs cut the performance length and cast to fit into WOW. She also added a duet between a 70-year-old and a 25-year-old dancer.

“It had been done [with] two company dancers early on,” Isaacs says. “I just wanted people to see it because it’s a love duet. It’s so touching. You don’t even see the age difference.”

Finally, San Diego-based theater company People of Interest (POI) perform PDA as the sun sets on Liberty Station’s South Promenade. PDA is a dance documentary theater piece with real-life performer couples investigating their relationships’ history through movement.

Publicly spilling the beans on your relationship is best left to the professionals, so why not just take your sweetie to WOW instead? Tickets to many WOW performances are either free or $20 each.

MORE DANCE

I need S p a c e: From dance group Disco Riot, S p a c e Alliance Residences connects three San Diego-based dancers with studio spaces at Art Produce, Cori-ography, and The Little Yoga Studio. S p a c e is intended to provide makers an experience for creative inquiry, artistic development, networking, creative and cultural exchange, and a platform to share work. The residencies culminate in several final performances Thursday, Nov. 7, to Saturday, Nov. 9, at Queen Bee’s Arts and Cultural Center (3925 Ohio Street). Performances start at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, and 1 p.m. Nov. 9.

Welcome to the jungle: Besides Midsummer Night’s Dream, the San Diego Ballet will present an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book this fall. Instead of traditional ballet choreography, dancers will perform a fusion of modern, jazz, and ballet staged by artistic director Javier Velasco. Classical ballet performers share the stage with hip-hop artists and giant puppets to tell the story of human boy Mowgli and his animal friends. Performances are Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Lyceum Theater (79 Horton Plaza).

All aboard!: SDDT has collaborated with the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) for all 21 years of Trolley Dances, making use of trolley to bring viewers to different performance locations throughout San Diego. This year, audience members will board the green and orange trolley lines to various site-specific dances. It isn’t unusual for dancers to travel across the U.S.-Mexico border for SDDT performances, but having three cross-border performers for Trolley Dances this year is rare and special, says artistic director Jean Isaacs. Trolley Dances happens over two weekends—Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29, and then Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6.