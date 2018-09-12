Matthew Binder’s dark future

× Expand Photo by Josh Goldy Matthew Binder

Since leaving San Diego, Matthew Binder has lived in Albuquerque, Budapest and New York City, where he currently resides. But he’ll be back in his old stomping grounds later this fall.

However, the former frontman of Hotel St. George isn’t performing with his old band, and his new recording project, Bang Bang Jet Away, doesn’t play live shows. Instead, Binder will be taking the stage, so to speak, at Verbatim Books on Saturday, Dec. 8 to read from his new novel, The Absolved, which is available for pre-order from Black Spot Press.

Binder wrote the first draft of the novel while he was in Budapest in just six months. He was inspired by a conversation he had with an oncologist about artificial intelligence and how automation would replace much of the work force. The oncologist seemed to believe that while most jobs would be disposed of, his would be safe.

“In the future,” Binder recalls the doctor saying, “people will have to work harder to make themselves indispensible.”

Out of this warped bootstrap view of the world, The Absolved was born. Binder’s main character is Henri, a philandering physician at odds with the technological advances of the world around him. The novel opens when his self-driving car crashes into a streetlight.

“These days, ever since self-driving cars became the law, this sort of thing is rare,” the narrator recounts in The Absolved. “I almost can’t remember the last time I got stuck in traffic due to a wreck.”

The accident is a metaphor for a culture on auto-pilot that has, for all intents and purposes, handed over the reins to technological overlords.

Binder set his novel in 2036 for a couple of reasons. He wanted to explore what an anti-technology agenda would look like in the future. But it’s no accident that the novel is set in an election year. Binder wrote The Absolved during the Trump campaign and the novel became a place where he could work out his thoughts—and fears—about the election.

While many of his friends stateside believed that Trump had no chance of winning, Binder was living in a country that had elected a populist strongman named Victor Orbán. When Orbán became prime minister, he seized power and shut down dissent in a series of moves that were right out of the totalitarian playbook.

So when Trump won, Binder felt that Orbán had provided a glimpse of America’s future.

“We expect this to happen in Eastern Europe,” Binder says, “but we never thought it could occur in the United States.”

In The Absolved, Binder’s fictional presidential hopeful is a “fringe populist candidate running on a Luddite agenda whose platform is anti-technology at the expense of humanity.”

If that sounds like an episode from next season’s Black Mirror, it’s not far off. Binder balances dystopian horrors with a dose of dark humor.

“All of my efforts today have been as futile as loving a stripper,” says Henri in the book. “My return-on-investment is zilch.”

Binder experimented with gallows humor in his previous novel, High in the Streets, and continues with it in The Absolved.

“This is a different subject matter, but stylistically similar,” Binder says. “It’s a voice that’s working for me right now.”

MORE LITERATURE

Hanna Tawater

Monster poetry: Between 2014 and 2016, San Diego’s Ayahuasca Publishing published three volumes of States of Terror, an ambitious horror anthology that featured 50 writers penning stories about the famous monsters that inhabit every U.S. state (e.g. New Jersey’s Jersey Devil). Considering this background, it makes sense that local poet Hanna Tawater’s book Reptilia would be Ayahuasca’s first standalone release. Tawater infuses her poetry with science, sexuality and slithery things like a laureate Dr. Frankenstein, and the result is both bonkers and beautiful. Celebrate Tawater’s release at the Reptilia Book Launch on Saturday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. at Verbatim Books. The night will also include readings from Kiik A.K., Jenny Minnity-Shippey and Keith McCleary. verbatim-books.com

Zine fiends: It’s easy to wonder why anyone would create a zine in 2018, when the internet provides unlimited reach and a seemingly endless readership. However, that would ignore the tactile intimacy to which both zine creators and readers aspire, and it’s that type of connection that that cannot be replicated online. Celebrating its fifth year, the San Diego Zine Fest will go down on Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30 at Bread & Salt and feature over 100 exhibitors showcasing their creations. Plus, there will be panel discussions about DIY ethos and all things zine-y. Get out from behind that screen. Touch some paper. Make a connection. sandiegozinefest.com

A bangin’ reading: Lester Bangs—who grew up in El Cajon—is remembered as one of the greatest music journalists who ever lived. His criticism was so wild, free and uninhibited that he became a rockstar by covering rockstars. Every year, Grossmont College pays tribute to the seminal journalist (and former student) via their annual Lester Bangs Memorial Reading. This year’s readings on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m., showcase readers who embody Bangs’ wild ideals. This includes “super-groupie” and memoirist Pamela Des Barres, whose books I’m With the Band: Confessions of a Groupie and Let’s Spend the Night Together: Backstage Secrets of Rock Muses and Supergroupies don’t shy away from divulging the spicy details of her relationships with some of history’s famous rockstars. Hell yeah. grossmont.edu

This means Warwick’s: Warwick’s always brings in some top literary talent to San Diego, and this fall is no different. On Thursday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., Susan Orlean will read from and sign her new book, The Library Book. The event takes place, naturally, at the La Jolla Riford Library. Most people may remember Orlean’s masterful novel, The Orchid Thief, which Charlie Kaufman made into a batshit-crazy film, Adaptation. Then, on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m., Warwick’s welcomes activist Arjun Singh, the editor of American Hate, which documents stories by marginalized people who have been victims of nationalist hate. The book unflinchingly reveals the cruelty of Trump’s America through stories from people of color, LGBTQ persons, people with disabilities and anyone who doesn’t fit into the MAGA agenda. It’s imperative reading for our times, and yet another reason why we resist. warwicks.com