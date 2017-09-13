Previewing Digital Gym Cinema’s seasonal slate

× Expand Photo by Ryan Kuratomi Moisés Esparza

San Diego has been often been labeled a wasteland for film culture due to the absence of repertory houses and museum retrospectives on par with Los Angeles and New York City. However, this shallow opinion shows a limited understanding of the scope and breadth of film programming that our fair city has to offer.

Not only have longstanding film festivals focusing on Latino, Jewish and Asian content offered audiences rare opportunities to see works by masters such as Arturo Ripstein and Hou Hsiao-hsien, local universities have done their own mini programming profiles, like UCSD’s appreciation on Chantal Akerman.

In the four years since its inception, Digital Gym Cinema (DGC) has tried to carry on this same level of engagement. Under the guidance of Programming Director Moisés Esparza, the North Park microcinema has become a hub for cinephiles and socially conscious moviegoers alike.

In serving such a diverse community, DGC has tried to expand its programming to fit the growing interest expressed by local audiences.

“I look for films that might interest niche community groups in San Diego, whether it’s Latino patrons or individuals looking for documentaries that are about social issues,” Esparza says.

For the upcoming fall season, DGC will be programming two films by documentarian Frederick Wiseman. His 1967 film Titicut Follies (Sept. 24), which goes inside the machinations of a hospital for the criminally insane, will be screened in honor of its 50th anniversary. Following the screening, there will be a special pre-recorded conversation between Wiseman and director Wes Anderson. Fresh off its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Wiseman’s newest effort Ex Libris: The New York Public Library, will play from Sept. 29 through Oct. 5.

What also distinguishes DGC is its penchant for collaborating with outside film organizations looking for a hospitable and like-minded venue. Esparza notes partnerships with Horrible Imaginings Film Festival, San Diego Asian Film Festival, and the Los Femmes Underground Film Festival as strong indicators of growth.

In October, the DGC’s ongoing alliance with The Film Geeks, a grassroots film program run by Beth Accomando and Miguel Rodriguez, will offer up a four-film Italian Giallo showcase featuring classic horror films from the 1970s and ‘80s. Titles include What Have You Done to Solange (Oct. 8 and 9), Your Vice (Oct. 15 and 16), Never Torture a Duckling (Oct. 22 and 23), and Death Laid an Egg (Oct. 29 and 30).

By taking risks and widening its reach, DGC has quickly become an influential haven for cinephiles in San Diego. “We are moving towards a more diverse programming slate where it’s not just first run indie films,” Esparza says. “We’ve done more retrospectives and tributes. I think we’ve taken chances on more mainstream features that nevertheless fit in with the independent spirit that we are trying to capture here.”

Also coming this fall is Kogonada’s Sundance Film Festival entry Columbus (Oct. 6) starring John Cho, and the Hola Mexico Film Festival with dates to be announced soon for November. All local film-lovers should take note. With the DGC growing stronger by the week, the argument that San Diego lacks film culture no longer holds water.

Going global: The San Diego International Film Festival only recently added the “international” distinction to its name, but given how much the fest has expanded over the years, the new moniker makes sense. The five-day event will include screenings of dozens of films and docs from all over the world. Opening night (Wednesday, Oct. 4) will include a screening (the film hadn’t yet been announced as this issue went to press) at the Balboa Theatre in Downtown, followed by a Q&A session and an after-party at the Westgate Hotel. There will also be a VARIETY Night of the Stars Tribute (Oct. 5), a Friday Night Party with a Purpose (Oct. 6) and a Culinary Cinema event for foodies (Oct. 8). And of course, these events are in addition to the screenings, panels and premieres happening at various theatres throughout the city. Tickets and passes come in a variety of options, from $15 for individual screenings to $600 for an all-inclusive VIP pass with a ton of perks. sdfilmfest.com

Best of the fest: Fall is certainly prime time for film festivals. Both the San Diego Asian Film Festival and the San Diego Italian Film Festival kick off soon, and both look to be excellent showcases. The Pacific Arts Movement has done an excellent job making the Asian Film Fest, which begins Thursday, Nov. 9 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 18, one of the premiere showcases of Asian cinema with parties, panels and 140 screenings of films from all over the world. Most of the screenings will take place at UltraStar Mission Valley Cinemas, but patrons should visit pacarts.org for schedules, times and prices. The 11th annual Italian Film Festivale will begin Saturday, Sept. 30 with a “Galleria Italia” launch party at The Gallery and then move to Museum of Photographic Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 4 for over a dozen screenings through Oct. 15. See sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com for full schedule and prices.

Minute by minute: We don’t really like to promote our own events but given the amount of time we spent trying to pick the best submissions for this year’s 5 Minute Film Fest, we feel it’s only fair that we try to get our readers to come check out the winners. Dozens of mini films—which range from goofy to serious, scary to silly—will be screened at Sunset Temple on Thursday, Sept. 21. Tickets are $17.50 at sdcitybeat.com

On scary ground: We were intrigued when Edreace Purmul won the “Best Feature” award at the 2016 San Diego Film Awards for The Playground. The supernatural thriller, which was locally produced and shot, tells the tale of five strangers who get caught up in some kind of devilish plan orchestrated by an ancient evil. Based on a primitive folktale, the Halloween-friendly film will finally get a big-screen premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12 at Reading Cinemas Town Square in Clairemont and tickets are only $12 at facebook.com/PlaygroundMovie.