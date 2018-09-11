Randall Christopher brings ‘The Driver is Red’ home

× Expand The Driver is Red

Anyone who’s dabbled in the unglamorous field of short filmmaking knows that it can be a rigorous and soul-sucking process. Getting a project completed in the first place is hard enough, but ensuring that it finds an audience can be even more difficult. Despite the advent of streaming services such as Hulu and Vimeo, which specialize in short format exhibition, film festivals remain the most rewarding way to achieve this goal.

Local artist Randall Christopher chose to go the festival route with his mesmerizing historical animation The Driver is Red, which recounts the true story of the thrilling 1960 capture of Nazi mastermind Adolf Eichmann in Argentina by a squad of daring Mossad agents. The squad is led by the German-born Zvi Aharoni and early on in the filmmaking process, Christopher decided to tell the story as a thriller unfolding from Aharoni’s stressed perspective.

“My biggest challenge was finding an actor who could pull off the incredibly complex role,” says Christopher.

Fate (and a recommendation from San Diego Repertory Theatre playwright Herbert Siguenza) connected him with actor Mark Pinter, whose gravelly and precise voice perfectly parallels Christopher’s minimalist sketch style.

Once completed, The Driver is Red was submitted to a diverse crop of festivals. But the road to an actual premiere was harder than expected.

“The first six festivals I submitted to rejected the film,” Christopher confesses. Despite these setbacks, the former UC San Diego grad persevered, finally finding a home at the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival in October of 2017. Then came a screening at the prestigious DOC NYC, which was followed up by a call from the Sundance Film Festival. Christopher is proud of the accolades his scrappy 15-minute film has garnered.

“Eight months later it has been accepted at over 90 festivals worldwide and has won 25 awards.”

And the praise is warranted. The Driver is Red deftly balances the imposing weight of historical trauma with the immediacy of procedural tension. Christopher’s sublimely economic renderings take shape mid-scene, adding an extra level of pressure to an already strained series of events. Pinter’s rendering of Aharoni provides the only stabilizing force in a daring mission that could go sideways at any moment.

Visually, the film pays close attention to directionality and space, which is crucial to the success of any worthy chase film. When asked about the aesthetic approach, Christopher’s response suggests a keen interest in cohesive action.

“I knew the loose, sketchy look would work very well for this project. It would convey emotion without distracting the viewer from clearly following the story,” says Christopher, who is also the coordinator of the twice-monthly Sketch Party at the Whistle Stop bar in South Park.

San Diego audiences will have not one but three opportunities to see The Driver is Red on the big screen. Its San Diego premiere will be Sunday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center as part of the 2018 Jewish Short Film Festival. San Diego International Film Festival will then showcase it on Friday, Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m. at Regal Theater UA Horton Plaza. Finally, there will be a screening at the Coronado Island Film Festival in November. The trio of screenings will represent a fitting homecoming for Christopher, who ran the film festival gauntlet and lived to tell about it.

MORE FILM

× Expand The Hate U Give screens at the San Diego International Film Festival

Under the stars: Not to be outdone, the fine folks over at the San Diego Latino Film Festival and Media Arts Center will present a special outdoor film series entitled “Que Viva Cine Latino” every Wednesday in September at the Las Americas Mall in San Diego. The series continues with the crowd-pleasing family film El Jeremias (Sept. 12) followed by Dolores (Sept. 19), a superb doc portrait of Chicano activist Dolores Huerta, and concludes with the mesmerizing and moving Pixar entry Coco (Sept. 26).

Let’s dance: Flying somewhat under the radar, 40 NORTH Dance Film Festival returns on Friday, Sept. 21 with an opening night at the Museum of Photographic Arts before spilling out into venues in North Park and South Park. Audiences can expect an abundance of films that, to quote the organization’s mission statement, “utilize a breadth of filmic and dance styles or techniques to display movement using the screen or frame as a stage.” The event is scheduled to end on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Tis’ the festival season: Who needs the madness of Oscar season when so many local film festivals will premiere engaging new content in such a short amount of time? First up, the G.I. Film Festival San Diego runs from Tuesday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 30 featuring content that focuses on military experiences and sacrifice. Primed to present another massive lineup, the San Diego Italian Film Festival commences on Wednesday, Oct. 3 and will stretch all the way until Sunday, Oct. 14, overlapping slightly with another SDiFF (San Diego International Film Festival) playing Wednesday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 14. Finally, Pacific Arts Movement will present the 19th annual San Diego Asian Film Festival, which will feature over 150 films Thursday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 17.

Suspense artist: Repertory screenings are hard to come by in this town, but don’t worry, Angelika Carmel Mountain has you covered. Every Thursday in October will feature a classic film by Alfred Hitchcock, the master of suspense whose taut thrillers became a genre unto itself. Grace Kelly and Jimmy Stewart flirt their way into a murder plot in Rear Window (Oct. 4). Beware Joseph Cotten’s Uncle Charlie in Shadow of a Doubt (Oct. 11). The insanely warped murder swap saga Strangers on a Train (Oct. 18) features one of the great evil performances by Robert Walker. 39 Steps (Oct. 25) is a fleet-footed thriller from the director’s pre-WWII British days. And really the only way to ring in Halloween is a trip to the Bates Motel in Psycho (Oct. 31). Every screening begins at 7 p.m.