Rebecca Johannsen gives women soldiers their due in ‘Women at War’

War is hell, regardless of side or gender. But as theater artist Rebecca Johannsen learned when interviewing four members of the Army’s Female Engagement Team Unit, who were deployed to Afghanistan, these women played an important part in de-escalating tensions, fears and violence.

In researching what would eventually become a one-woman show titled Women at War, Johannsen, the former artistic director of San Diego’s Stone Soup Theatre Company, spoke with the four woman soldiers who’d served in Afghanistan between 2012 and 2013.

“My goal,” Johannsen recalls, “was to just share the story that they wanted to share.”

That story was that of their non-combat responsibility: “to go into the most intense parts of the country,” Johannsen says, “to villages where men weren’t able to go, and speak with the women in the village. Their job was to maintain peace rather than exacerbate an already tense situation.

“The moment they were recognized as women, it dropped defenses in the community. They had really intense bonds with the people of Afghanistan.”

Johannsen’s one-hour solo piece was developed in London as part of the Old Vic Theatre’s Freshworks Programme, and then staged twice in the UK at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and then in London at the Women and War: EXODUS festival. There was also a staged reading of Women at War last year at the now-closed ion theatre in Hillcrest.

With the idea of broadening the play and its stories, Johannsen has reconceived Women at War as a four-character piece that also incorporates visual art and movement. It will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Nov. 10 at Cal State San Marcos, in collaboration with associate professor of theater Judy Bauerlein. The cast features students from both CSUSM and nearby Palomar College and will include talkbacks following each performance.

“In the solo version, I couldn’t get across the different points of view these women had of the exact same event or of the same person,” explains Johannsen. “The multi-character version brings in just how much point of view impacts their experience. They (the four women interviewed) have very different backgrounds and difference experiences within the military.”

In addition to portraying the female soldiers’ interactions with the people of Afghan villages, Women at War dramatizes their relationships with male military personnel.

“One of the things that it really tries to do,” says Johannsen, “is talk about the misogyny they experienced within their own military just training for the mission; this perception that women don’t belong there, that women have to prove themselves. It is critical of some men in the military and their perception, but it also works to undercut those expectations. It shows examples of men who aren’t like that.”

Besides a goal of eventually mounting a touring professional production of Women at War, Johannsen wants to stimulate dialogue. That is, to “open up a conversation between people who serve in the military and people who don’t about what it’s like to serve. And also to talk about the importance of the role women can play in perhaps engaging in a new kind of conflict resolution in the world.”

MORE THEATER

Days go by: The autobiographical musical love story, Hundred Days, is performed by husband and wife team Shaun and Abigail Bengson, who wrote the music and lyrics. The “hundred days” signifies the life of a relationship, and how, as evoked by the Bengsons, one should make every moment count. The 90-minute show’s book was written with playwright Sarah Gancher. Anne Kauffman will direct and movement direction is provided by Sonya Tayeh (with the Bengsons and Jo Lampert, a founder of the Real Make Collective). It opens at the La Jolla Playhouse on Saturday, Sept. 22 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 21.

Wonder women: Western Massachusetts at the turn of the 20th century is the setting for Bull in a China Shop, Bryna Turner’s real-life story about two courageous women, Mary Woolley and Jeannette Marks, who made feminist history while also championing women’s suffrage and their own sexuality. Woolley went on to become the first female to attend the Ivy League’s Brown University in Providence. Diversionary Theatre’s cast will include Andrea Agosto, Jo Ann Glover, Maybelle Covington and Milena (Sellers) Phillips. Kim Strassburger will direct. It opens at the Diversionary Theatre in University Heights on Saturday, Sept. 22 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 14.

Culture warriors: Chicago playwright Tanya Saracho’s Fade, which premiered last year at Primary Stages Off Broadway, examines issues of culture and class through the relationship between an ambitious Latina writer for a TV crime show (apparently hired to fulfill a diversity requirement) and a Mexican-American custodian and former Marine who works at the office. Maria Patrice Amon will direct Moxie Theatre’s production, which co-stars Sofia Sassone and Javier Guerrero. Opens at Rolando’s Moxie Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 20 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 11.

Welcome back: A Doll’s House, Part 2 is the Tony Award-winning play by Lucas Hnath that imagines what would have happened had Nora, the heroine of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 classic, A Doll’s House, returned 15 years after walking out on her unhappy life. Sam Woodhouse, artistic director of the San Diego Repertory Theatre, will direct the San Diego premiere of this critically acclaimed work, which had its world premiere just up the road last year at the South Coast Repertory Theatre in Costa Mesa. It opens at the Lyceum Stage Theatre at Horton Plaza Wednesday, Nov. 28 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 16.