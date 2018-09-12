Rebirth of the Centro Cultural de la Raza

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Liz Huatoma, Ymoat Luna, Maria Rios-Mathioudakis and Rafa Rios-Mathioudakis

When the Centro Cultural de la Raza first opened in the early ’70s, it became a successful art space by bringing hundreds of artists and community members together for exhibitions and cultural events. Over the years, however, volunteers have struggled to keep the doors open and organize programming.

Now a new group of volunteers with the Arts Advisory Committee of the Centro aim to revitalize the space and organize exhibits, programs and events that will both honor the past and better reflect the future potential of the Centro.

The Arts Advisory Committee’s first official event, the Limpia del Corazon (Cleansing of the Heart) will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where the public can volunteer to clean the Centro by moving furniture, painting and gardening.

Committee member Maria Rios-Mathioudakis says the committee wants to physically clean the space in order to host more programs in the future. She adds that the committee welcomes anyone interested in volunteering the day of the Limpia del Corazon as well as to join the committee.

“This is a totally volunteer-ran space and we need more people here,” Rios-Mathioudakis says. “This Centro will represent our community if we have people from our community here.”

Committee member Ymoat Luna says that traditionally, aside from events hosted every year, there are months that go by without exhibits or programs at the Centro. In the past, the Arts Advisory Committee heard proposals for events or exhibits from community groups or artists, but it is not the committee who actually creates the programs, she says. This is something which they hope to change.

“I think this space is really a jewel,” Luna says. “We have such a huge space here, and I don’t think it’s really appreciated. I think it’s taken for granted.”

The Centro Cultural de la Raza opened in 1971 after the City awarded artists and community members the space, which was an abandoned water tank. Well-known and respected artists among the Chicano community like Victor Ochoa, Salvador Barajas and Guillermo “Yermo” Aranda were among the few who helped establish the Centro.

Luna says that it was a successful space originally, but that the Centro depends on the work of volunteers. When volunteers moved on, it made it difficult to organize programming. The Arts Advisory Committee is not a new committee, but over the past couple of years involvement has almost disappeared to the point that only one person was a member.

Evan Apodaca, a committee member, says their greatest challenge will be to organize programming, exhibitions and performances aside from the groups that regularly use the space for workshops or meetings. But, he is looking forward to creating events that engage visitors both politically and critically.

Luna adds they hope to bring in fresh minds to re-envision what the Arts Advisory Committee was in the beginning.

“I think for all of us who are here, we are very invested in this space and we want to be able to see the Arts Advisory Committee transform into a collective of artists and be able to bring so much programming,” Luna says.

MORE VISUAL ARTS

Here and there: Being Here with You/ Estando aquí contigo is proof that art lovers can have both quality and quantity. The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego showcase—which opens Thursday, Sept. 20 at the downtown location (1100 Kettner Blvd.)—features over 40 of the best and brightest artists living and working in San Diego and Tijuana. The exhibition is a sequel of sorts, albeit one that has been a longtime coming. Back in 1995, MCASD opened A San Diego Exhibition: Forty-Two Emerging Artists and Being Here is a continuation of that focus. There will be work in a variety of mediums, and we encourage readers to specifically seek out artists such as Beliz Iristay, Andrea Chung, Omar Pimienta and Kate Clark. The exhibition will be up through Sunday, Feb. 3.

King James: When it comes to local icons, James Hubbell is about as big as it gets. The artist is best known for his sculptures and buildings throughout the state. Some of his pieces—ranging from paintings, stained glass windows and maquettes—appear on places of worship, cleverly balancing reverence for the divine and Hubbell’s love of nature. This theme is at the core of James Hubbell: Seeking Balance, which opens Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Oceanside Museum of Art (704 Pier View Way). The exhibition includes sculptures, paintings, windows and more, most of which have appeared in varying houses of worship. There will also be photographic elements to help provide viewers context as to how the pieces came about. The exhibition will be up through Sunday, Feb. 3.

Shooketh: If the success of Wonderspaces is any indication, San Diego seems to have an insatiable appetite for immersive, IG-friendly art installations. Singing plants and virtual reality dinners are one thing, but Tim Shaw: Beyond Reason—which opens Saturday, Oct. 20 at the San Diego Museum of Art (1450 El Prado)—is a bit more nuanced. The Belfast-based sculptor is much more interested in unsettling viewers, and many of his “charged environments” deal in themes of terrorism, artificial intelligence and the human condition. There will be three such installations at SDMA and viewers should come prepared to leave both unsettled and inspired. The exhibition will be up through Sunday, Feb. 24.

In the air: We’ve long been a fan of Lael Corbin’s larger-than-life, site-specific installation work at places like Bread & Salt and the Museum of Contemporary Art. To hear him tell it, much of his work deals in the “forces that push forward, hold down, pull back and lift up,” more specifically the act of flight (patrons might remember the large plane installation at Bread & Salt). At Lael Corbin: Camber, the local artist will present some of the research conducted for his more recent installations as well as new work that expands on his fascination with “forces, inertia and their effect.” Camber opens Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library (1008 Wall St.) and runs through Saturday, Dec. 29.