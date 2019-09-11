San Diego Italian Film Festival ushers in new era

× Expand Photo by Vicky Torres Diana Agostini

Every major film festival eventually faces the challenges associated with leadership change. In some cases that transition can be handled sloppily or unethically, compromising the event’s vision while permanently damaging staff morale and community support.

There are no such concerns regarding Diana Agostini’s recent appointment as the new executive director of San Diego Italian Film Festival.

“I joined the organization as a volunteer back in 2014,” Agostini fondly remembers. “It’s such a great honor to take on the role of the executive director following the lead of our founder Victor Laruccia, who has been a mentor and source of inspiration to me since the beginning of my journey with the organization.”

Agostini’s keen understanding of SDIFF’s mission and love for film make her the ideal candidate to ensure the 13-year old institution continues to thrive.

When asked why the festival remains an essential cinematic platform, she answers, “We bring our Italian perspective to spark meaningful dialogue through cultural sharing. Our vision for this next chapter is to keep moving forward on this path, to further develop and increase programming not only related to cinema but also to other arts, and to strengthen our presence well as community affairs.”

Artistic Director Antonio Ianotta agrees, and is equally excited about the future programming to be unveiled at this year’s SDIFF, which will run from Oct. 15 to Oct. 27 at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. “For several years we wanted to have a competition of shorts within our festival and this was finally the year we are doing it!”

“Italy Exported” will be an inaugural short film competition featuring stories from the Italian Diaspora, and the winners will receive the newly anointed Ristretto Award. “This new initiative is dedicated to short film narratives either by Italians or about Italian culture, Italian-American identity, or more broadly appealing to the Italian community,” Ianotta says.

The idea for this program, which will be judged by a selection of industry professionals and community leaders, stemmed from Laruccia’s interest in answering a crucial question: “How do we redefine emigration and immigration in terms that make sense to us now? The best way is to gather those stories,” Laruccia adds.

“Over time we can begin to see ourselves as having not just ancestral connections with other places but narrative connections in the present as well. The idea for our shorts competition is to explore current issues through the lens of migrating people.”

In addition to Italy Exported, SDIFF will launch a special bi-national screening partnership with the Humano Film Festival at Tijuana’s Cultural Center (CECUT), transcending borders in the process.

Agostini feels especially proud shepherding the festival into this exciting next stage of its existence. “With everything that is going on in the world people look to the arts not just for pleasure but to find mutual understanding. We have an incredibly talented team of professionals who are passionate about our mission and ready to help support these important discussions around film and society.”

MORE FILM

× Expand Tongues Untied

GI Film Festival: The 5th annual event will showcase 30+ films for, by and about military service members and veterans from around the world. Themes from this year’s program are diverse in scope and include stories about survivor’s guilt, healing through visual and performing arts, military trauma, and the LGBTQIA+ community. The six-day festival will take place Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 29 with films primarily screened at two locations, including the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) in Balboa Park and UltraStar Cinemas at Hazard Center. For more information visit gifilmfestival.org.

San Diego International Film Festival: Come for the Hollywood-level glitz and glam, stay for the premieres of major awards contenders like A Hidden Life and Jojo Rabbit. With screenings, parties and events planned at venues all around San Diego country, San Diego International Film Festival continues to expand its operations and influence. Honorees at the annual festival gala will include actors Laurence Fishburne, Jared Harris, and Jillian Bell. This year’s festival will screen from Oct. 15 – Oct. 20. For more information visit sdfilmfest.com.

Tongues Untied: This special one-night-only screening will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Marlon Riggs’ groundbreaking film originally released in 1989. The controversial film combines poetry, performance, and music into a bold statement on the experiences and persecution of black gay men during the AIDS epidemic. This event is part of the San Diego Public Library’s programming for this year’s One Book, One San Diego, which focuses on “The Great Believers”, a historical novel about the terrors and tragedies of the AIDS epidemic in 1980s Chicago and contemporary Paris. Screens at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the San Diego Public Library.

San Diego Asian Film Festival: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the San Diego Asian Film Festival will span 10 action-packed days of film screenings, parties, and panels at various local venues including the Ultrastar Cinemas, Museum of Photographic Arts, and Natural History museum. The annual Awards Gala will feature special guests and filmmakers who’ve helped make the festival so impactful over the past two decades. Screens from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. For more information visit sdaff.org beginning Oct. 10.

Coronado Island Film Festival: San Diego’s beachside island community will play host to this annual event that features a full line-up of studio films, features, documentaries, shorts, student films, culinary cinema plus parties, industry panels and live entertainment. As in year’s past, film critic Leonard Maltin will attend the festival and host a celebrity tribute to one of Hollywood’s beloved stars. Screenings run from Friday, Nov. 8 through Monday, Nov. 11 at multiple venues on Coronado Island. For more information visit coronadoislandfilmfestival.com.