The Hausmann Quartet opens In:Transit series

The Hausmann Quartet

Living in Southern California means spending a lot of time on roads, freeways or just in cars in general. Driving is a necessity, but commuting to work or being stuck in traffic isn’t necessarily all that inspirational. San Diego New Music aims to turn that around, however, with a music series titled In:Transit, which explores the nature of travel, transportation and movement, and how these modes of travel connect us to our surroundings.

The first concert of the In:Transit series will be by The Hausmann Quartet on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the La Jolla Athenaeum. The group will be performing a series of pieces that all tie in to the idea of transit and transportation, some with more of a literal interpretation than others. It will be followed by different interpretive concerts in January, March and April by different performers with their own interpretation of the topic. Alex Greenbaum, cellist for The Hausmann Quartet, says that’s part of what makes the series unique.

“San Diego New Music puts a lot of faith and trust in their collaborators,” he says. “Each will have a different character, and I’m sure each will take it in a different direction. It’s a cool opportunity to do what we want with the concept.”

Among the other selected pieces from the quartet—which also includes violist Angela Choong and violinists Bram Goldstein and Isaac Allen—are “Canta de Ida y Vuelta” by Belgian composer Linde Timmermans, which roughly translates to “round-trip songs,” as well as minimalist composer Steve Reich’s “Different Trains,” which is literally a composition that uses the sounds of three different trains. Yet there are other, less obvious pieces in the program that will have more of an abstract connection to the theme, including pieces by Caroline Shaw, Missy Mazzoli and Bela Bartok.

“The first and last pieces are the most literal interpretations of the theme,” Greenbaum says. “But all of them are very compelling. Bartok wrote a whole series of violin duos, and it’s a really cool thing how he was literally in transit between these musical worlds, the indigenous music of the area (Hungary) and his own background in classical music—the Western canon.”

None of the pieces in the first In:Transit concert are older than the 20th century, Bartok’s 1930s-era violin duos being the earliest of the bunch. And Timmermans’ piece debuted in 2015, which brings it much closer to the present day. For the quartet, it’s crucial to keep their performances from being trapped in a bygone era.

“This is a living art,” Greenbaum says. “The trap that a lot of classical organizations fall into is that it becomes a museum piece. Central to what we do is focus on how there are a lot of amazing living composers. Part of our mission is keeping music living and relevant. It also informs how we approach older music.”

That said, Greenbaum also doesn’t necessarily expect every piece in the performance to immediately resonate with everyone in the audience.

“We’re not looking for the audience to love every single piece,” he says. “But I’m sure that at least everyone will love at least one.”

MORE MUSIC

Route down: Much of the music that’s popular in the U.S. can be traced back to a handful of uniquely American art forms, in particular folk, country, bluegrass and blues. This exploration of the history of American roots music, and how it’s being interpreted through contemporary artists, is the focus of the American Routes series at UC San Diego, which carries over into early 2018. The series includes performances from soul singer Liz Vice, the funky New Breed Brass Band and South Carolina jazz group Ranky Tanky, who will be performing at various venues on the UCSD campus. The next concert is from Louisiana’s Feufollet at The Loft on Saturday, Dec. 9. Tickets start at $9 for students, $18 for general admission. All concerts are all ages. artpower.ucsd.edu

Roaring twenty: Bonnie Wright’s exploratory, experimental music series Fresh Sound series is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, having also recently hit the milestone of 200 concerts since its beginning in 1997. And for its 20th fall season, Wright has lined up another series of contemporary artists who are helping to change how listeners think about music. This year’s lineup includes pianist Vicky Chow and jazz ensemble Michael Dressen Trio. The season kicks off with solo bagpipe player Matt Welch on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Bread & Salt in Barrio Logan. Tickets are $20, or $10 for students. All concerts are all ages. freshsoundmusic.com

Transitions: The San Diego Opera 2017-2018 season is taking a handful of temporary diversions from its more traditional opera productions for its Detour Series, which puts more of a contemporary, experimental spin on opera. On Friday, Nov. 10 at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre in Rolando, the Opera will debut As One, written by Laura Kaminsky, which features a narrative about a transgender protagonist who goes through the process of gender dysphoria and discovery, with two voices—a baritone and a mezzo-soprano—sharing the role of the protagonist. Follow-up performances will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11 and a matinee on Sunday, Nov. 12. Tickets start at $35. sdopera.org

Electric Avenue: Chicago pianist Ramsey Lewis has been performing for six decades, having made his way through countless movements of jazz, from soul-jazz to bossa nova, and from lounge to funk. The Grammy-winning performer and composer continues to evolve, even in his eighties, and he’ll be performing with his Electric Band at The Balboa Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 5. Having recently hit the 50th anniversary of his hit album The In-Crowd, Lewis is likely to revisit much of his celebrated catalog. But with one as deep as his, there are bound to be some surprises. Tickets start at $47. sandiegotheatres.org