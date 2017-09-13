The surprising elegance of the Wheelchair Dancers

× Expand Photo by Jamie Ballard Jason Rivers and Karma LaDonna

When Karma LaDonna found herself in a wheelchair after spending 17 years as a ballroom dancer, she was devastated.

“I really felt like I had nothing,” she says. “But then I found out about wheelchair dancing.”

She was living in Long Beach at the time, but heard about the Wheelchair Dancers Organization in San Diego and decided to give it a try. Before long, she was driving down for classes every week, and last October, she officially moved from Long Beach to San Diego. She’s now the dance instructor coordinator for the organization.

“When I came down here, I was embraced like you could not believe,” she says. “The people were so loving and wonderful.”

The Wheelchair Dancers Organization offers adaptive dance classes for people in wheelchairs, including a ballroom and Latin class, which teaches people to dance in pairs. One person (the “walker”) stands, and their partner (the “roller”) is in a wheelchair. Lead Adaptive Dance Instructor Jason Rivers said one of the things he enjoys about the classes is modifying different moves depending on a person’s ability. For example, some of the rollers have full use of their arms, while others may have limited use.

“It’s been a really interesting challenge, because almost every other week there’s someone that I have to think a little differently for,” he explains.

Even when people can’t do the dances exactly as he’s instructing, he says a large part of it is just the fact that they’re getting out and moving around.

“At a basic level, it just gives them more social interaction that they might not otherwise have,” he says. “Ballroom dancing with a partner, it’s very one-on-one socialization. For a lot of people that’s the biggest part about it.”

This was also one of the ideas behind the creation of the organization in 2008. Beverly Weurding started the Wheelchair Dancers Organization when she, like LaDonna, found herself in a wheelchair and unable to continue traditionally pursuing her lifelong love of dance. With help from her former employer Sharp HeathCare, she was able to begin organizing classes centered on wheelchair dance. Since the organization began, it has served more than 1,400 people.

Another significant aspect to what the Wheelchair Dancers Organization does is community showcases that serve to raise money and awareness about the group. The fifth Annual “Everyone Can Dance” Wheelchair Dance Showcase is happening Saturday, Sept. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Balboa Park Club (2144 Pan American Road W). The event is free to attend and will also feature a silent auction, food and drink, music and more. The organization hopes to raise $25,000 at the event, to continue providing free dance classes to physically challenged individuals using motorized or manual wheelchairs.

LaDonna says she encourages people to attend just to learn about what wheelchair dance can be.

“When I got involved, I didn’t know anything, I just wanted to see what it was about. And I came in and it was like, it was my family. It was so cool. I get real misty-eyed thinking about it... It was the best experience I think I’ve had.”

MORE DANCE

Seeing red: The 19th annual Trolley Dances returns to San Diego, with six site-specific performances at various trolley stops. The adventure begins at the E Street Trolley Station in Chula Vista and continues through National City and downtown San Diego. This year’s choreographers include Jean Isaacs, Debi Toth-Ward and Dave Massey, who have crafted performances inspired by the people and places of San Diego. The two-hour tours will take place four times Saturday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., 10:45, 11:30, 12:15 and 1 p.m. $15-$40. sandiegodancetheater.org.

Swan song: San Diego will be privy to not one but two iterations of Swan Lake this fall. First up is the Russian Grand Ballet performance at the California Center for the Arts. This will be a one-time-only show featuring the rarely-seen Waltz of the Black Swans. It all takes place Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-$85 at artcenter.org. If readers miss that show, they can still catch the California Ballet Company’s performance at the Civic Theatre. The full-length show, choreographed by Thor Sutowski, takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, and at 1 and 5:30 p.m on Sunday, Oct. 29. $25-$125, sandiegotheatres.org.

Curtain call: So You Think You Can Dance alum Travis Wall and Shaping Sound come together for this production of “After The Curtain.” Shaping Sound is a collective of visual musicians, whose previous show “Dance Reimagined” received much critical acclaim. “After The Curtain” follows the story of a man struggling to re-discover his creative identity after the death of his lover. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the California Center for the Arts. $35-$70. 800-988-4253, artcenter.org.

A picture’s worth: The La Jolla Music Society will bring dancers Wendy Wheelan and Brian Brooks along with string quartet Brooklyn Rider to San Diego for “Some of a Thousand Words.” Wheelan, a former New York City Ballet principal dancer, and Brooks, an award-winning choreographer, have performed together in San Diego before, though this performance promises new dances full of elegance and electricity. The show happens Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre. $18-$73, sandiegotheatres.org.

Motion pictures: Dancers and film enthusiasts will come together at the third annual 40 North Dance Film Festival, held at various locations throughout San Diego. The festival aims to explore the questions of “what makes dance?” and “what constitutes dance-film?” by showcasing a variety of short films. The festival will also feature a VIP dinner, a panel on women effecting change through media and performance arts, and a series of immersive art installations at Art Produce. The festival begins with a kickoff party at Whistle Stop on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m., and continues through Saturday, Sept. 30. Times and locations for screenings vary, but more information is available at 40northfest.com.