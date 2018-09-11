Trolley Dances celebrates 20 years of performing outside the box

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans Trolley Dances

"Dancers don’t last this long,” John Diaz says. “I’m an anomaly.”

Diaz turns 52 this October as he takes the stage—or rather, the absence of a stage—for the 20th anniversary of Trolley Dances. “That first year,” he remembers, “I literally danced on the trolley. I think MTS would kill me now. You’re not supposed to do that.”

Trolley Dances, founded by Jean Isaacs’ San Diego Dance Theater in 1999, takes audiences on a scenic route for site-specific dances peppered along select San Diego trolley stops and lines. This year’s performances, beginning at the Hazard Center Trolley Station, feature two-hour guided tours of dance performances in unexpected places. The performances begin Friday, Oct. 5 and run through Sunday, Oct. 7, and are choreographed by Monica Bill Barnes, Bradley Lundberg, Terry Wilson, Kim Epifano, Debi Toth-Ward and Jean Isaacs.

The original idea hit Isaacs while travelling in Switzerland. She was inspired and empowered by a stage-free, transit-based performance.

“I can’t spend all my resources in the theater,” Isaacs says she thought as she returned home. “I started it in 1999, and it was a guerrilla thing. Whoever was at MTS said ‘Sure, yes, fine. Just make sure nobody gets hurt.’”

For 20 years, the artists have juggled their own creative drive to push boundaries with the scientific facts of massive, electrically-live trolley cars.

“I remember the first year they were here,” says MTS’s Fred Kroner, who was a training supervisor at the time. He adds, laughing, “They were trying to get on the roof. We said, ‘No no no, you can’t do that.’”

In addition to permitting and mindful coordination with MTS, dancers and choreographers also face challenges beyond bureaucracy when creating site-specific works. Diaz says that dancers must learn the “vernacular” of the site.

“The space has its own language,” says Diaz. “And, it changes, vastly, from rehearsal to rehearsal, or performance to performance.”

Choreographer Monica Bill Barnes, an audience favorite, agrees, referring to the festival as “the opportunity to work with an enormous set piece.” Barnes says that at the heart of the project is “really making site-specific work, creating something that you could only create given the place.”

While selections this year are ostensibly a collection of greatest hits, the incarnations will still feel new or even unrecognizable due to changes in sites, trolley lines, environments, dancers and audiences over the years.

“Some sites have disappeared,” Diaz says. “One that has been transplanted from the original site into another site that’s still equally joyous is Bradley Lundberg’s. His dancers are going to work with water.”

When asked whether she thinks Trolley Dances can last another 20 years, Barnes doesn’t hesitate, insisting that it will never lack choreographers and dancers seeking something out of the box. The same goes for audiences.

“The environment just allows for people who might not come and see something in the theater,” Barnes says, and that even among theatergoers, it’s akin to seeing The Nutcracker each year. “In a lot of ways, once we find something we like as an audience, we want the repetition of it… We really fall in love with the form. Then we want to come back again and again.”

MORE DANCE

× Expand Photo by Carlo Arana Beyond Babel

Beyond borders: Celebrity dancers (and San Diegans) Keone and Mari Madrid and production company Hideaway Circus will present Beyond Babel, an immersive take on Romeo and Juliet (borders, division and government-mandated walls), but in the style of West Coast urban dance. Beyond Babel premieres on Saturday, Sept. 29 in a new immersive theater space near downtown (2625 Imperial Ave.), and performances run through Sunday, Nov. 18. Some audience seating moves throughout the performance, and the production team includes notable crochet street artist London Kaye.

Dance-ability: This year, Wheelchair Dancers celebrates their 10th anniversary with Dance-Ability. At the Balboa Park Club, wheelchair dancers will perform (alongside some able-bodied partners for some routines) cha cha, salsa, modern dance, and more, with drawings, raffles and gourmet food, all to support the organization’s free dance classes. It happens Saturday, Sept. 29.

25 years shocked: Culture Shock Dance Troupe celebrates 25 years of bringing hip-hop and modern dance to San Diego. To commemorate, the troupe will host the annual International Choreographers Showcase. Performances include Culture Shock’s adult pro teams and related troupes from across the globe, as well as San Diego local favorites. Don’t miss Sunday’s youth showcase, which features traveling teams as well as San Diego’s Mini-, Future-, and Mighty Shock youth troupes. It happens Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Biography in motion: In a brand new work, David Roussève/REALITY takes on social issues via the legacy of openly gay African-American jazz composer Bill Strayhorn, a longtime Duke Ellington collaborator and contemporary. Halfway to Dawn features immersive, projected text and video of Strayhorn’s life in the ’40s through the ’60s in Harlem alongside jazz, modern and post-modern choreography. It’s all set to Strayhorn’s compositions. The evening-length performance hits Art Power at UCSD on Friday, Nov. 9, and is followed by a conversation with the performers.

Hot ballet: Choreographer Septime Webre’s Cuban mother and aunt inspired the main characters in Juanita y Alicia, a modern ballet based on Webre’s upbringing in the Bahamas and his mother’s vivid stories of Havana. The score is inspired by Cuban folk music. The Webre original will be presented alongside Bizet’s Carmen and a new interpretation of Bolero by Jared Nelson at The California Ballet’s Noche Latina, a night of latin dance performances. It happens Friday, Nov. 9 and Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Balboa Theatre. californiaballet.org