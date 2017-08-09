Adventure time

× Expand Photo by Candice Eley Dumpling Inn’s jellyfish

I consider myself a pretty adventurous eater. If something ends up on a plate in front of me, I’ll most likely eat it or, at the very least, indulge in a taste test. There aren’t that many dishes that make me squeamish or uncomfortable; I’ve had escargots, lengua (tongue) and various forms of liver on many an occasion. With the exception of dishes loaded with too much onion, there’s not much that I simply refuse to eat.

That doesn’t mean I find all foods appetizing, at least in the abstract. Sometimes, the very idea of a particular dish is repellent. And while I’m an omnivore, most often I find that the foods that turn my nose a bit are, in fact, meat. My reasoning doesn’t have much to do with morality, ethics or anything like that, even if I do find factory farming troubling. No, it’s more the meats that most Americans just wouldn’t bother to eat. For example…

Jellyfish: Something about the idea of munching on a stringy, transparent, swimming blob simply doesn’t warrant a craving. Even the combination of words—“jelly” and “fish”—just doesn’t go together. But, then again, the idea of dining on such a peculiar catch makes the challenge all the more interesting. At Dumpling Inn (4625 Convoy St., Kearny Mesa), jellyfish is served as a cold appetizer—not what I was expecting at all. It’s surprisingly refreshing, and served with a light vinegar brine that gives it the taste of a chewier kimchi. And while the flavor profile isn’t as bold or memorable as the restaurant’s excellent bao dishes, it did offer a pleasing counterpoint to the heavier dishes, almost like a palate cleanser.

Steak tartare: While I enjoy escargots, this commonly served French dish is most definitely not my jam. Comprising finely minced raw beef with capers, egg and other seasonings, I’ve been told it’s an acquired taste. More specifically, one I haven’t acquired. My preferred steak is medium-rare, for the record. Yet it’s amazing what the right seasoning can do. Juniper & Ivy (2228 Kettner Blvd.) in Little Italy has its own unique variation, called Carne Crudo Asada, which includes the signature raw beef with jalapenos, cotija cheese and quail egg on toast. The spicy, savory meat combined with the crunch of the toast was rich and delightful. So delightful, in fact, I feel as if maybe I did acquire the taste after all.

Lamb head: Psychologically speaking, there are few foods more conceptually unpalatable than those that look right back at you. While I eat meat, I rarely do so with the head still intact, let alone the eyeballs. That’s a staring contest I can do without. That’s just it though—it’s psychological. Aqui es Texcoco (1043 Broadway, Chula Vista) serves up a roasted lamb’s head that’s delicious. The restaurant specializes in Mexican barbacoa, and the cabeza completa is tender, moist and flavorful, though diners should be prepared to do some work (read: eating one will require digging inside the skull).

× Expand Photo by Candice Eley lambhead Roasted lamb’s head from Aqui es Texcoco

Three dishes attempted, three dishes enjoyed. Once again, being adventurous pays off, though it now raises the question of what other food challenges have yet to be conquered.