Bare fruit

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Sandia Loca at DisFruta

Fruits are for chutneys, salad toppers and pastry fillers. And while they’re not often the show-stopping main attraction of haute cuisine, San Diego does have some creative ways to get a daily dose.

Breakfast dishes are a piece of cake, what with salads, parfaits and smoothies, but Cesarina (4161 Voltaire St.) in Point Loma has the Tuttifruitti, a waffle topped with a scoop of acai sorbet, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, mango and figs. Another star is the lemon ricotta French toast with whipped cream and house-made raspberry sauce.

Fruit-based appetizers are supposed to be on the healthier side of the diet spectrum, until a Little Italy restaurant like Cafe Gratitude (1980 Kettner Blvd.) comes along to dunk coconut in a boiling tub of oil. Honestly, I had my doubts about the Exquisite dish—coconut calamari that’s served with a tangy barbecue-like cocktail sauce. But I squeezed a lemon over the bed of fried shreds and took a bite. And that’s the last time I question frying anything.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cafe Gratitude Exquisite Coconut Calamari

Whisknladle’s (1044 Wall St.) watermelon gazpacho steered me back toward fruit’s healthier reputation. Cold and raw, the soup is complimented by a dollop of cucumber sorbet, chunks of pickled watermelon rind, drops of chili oil and a sprinkle of micro cilantro that keep it from feeling like a smoothie. The watermelon rind added an extra savory, satisfactory bite to the gazpacho, which, according to my notes, was “REFRESHING”—caps lock, underline. Watermelon also appears on the La Jolla restaurant’s menu in the local halibut tuna crudo, made with watermelon granita, honeydew, pickled watermelon rind, lime ginger marinade, cilantro and chili oil. It’s a variation on many of the gazpacho’s ingredients and, again, the pickled watermelon rind saved the day by adding crunch and saltiness while also cooling the dish’s spiciness.

Del Sur (2310 30th St.) in South Park has a real talent for camouflaging fruit. Raw jackfruit may look like a dinosaur egg, but the restaurant shreds it, marinates it and slaps it on a tortilla with cabbage, poblano crema and chipotle aioli. I’d almost swear it was pork. Though more restaurants are introducing jackfruit as a vegan option, meat-eaters shouldn’t overlook it. Del Sur also offers plantain tacos, tostadas and enchiladas, as well as a roasted plantain appetizer that’s sweet not sinful. These takes make a compelling argument for fruit in the main course.

While there are countless stone fruit cobblers and berry pies around town, this list wouldn’t be legit without a fruit salad. Living just outside of Southeast San Diego, I didn’t expect to drive to San Marcos for such a good-looking Sandia Loca, which is essentially a glorified fruit salad served in a halved watermelon with Mexican candy, nuts and—if diners want it—pickled pork (hard pass for me). In the back kitchen of DisFruta (446 W Mission Road), two women sang as they whipped it up. After all the gourmet takes, I loved returning to the simplicity of watermelon, mango, honeydew, cantaloupe and strawberries doused in chamoy and Tajín. Maybe that’s why fruit isn’t entree material. Because it’s best in its natural state, not fried or liquified.