Beyond slabular meat

× Expand Photos by Michael A. Gardiner Cold tofu at Wa Dining Okon

Once upon a time it was assumed that meat in slabular form would be at the center of nearly every plate. It was a big, hulking steak and sometimes a braised lamb shank or barbecued pork ribs.

Today, though, things have changed. Vegetarian and vegan diets have made major inroads in our society. And when it comes to meat, the nose-to-tail movement has helped chefs—and, derivatively, diners—recognize that it’s incumbent not to waste the less popular parts of the animal’s body while also seeking out alternate proteins.

At Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub (1815 South Coast Hwy.) in Oceanside, Davin Waite puts his belief in a “no waste” ethos into action with dishes like swordfish bone marrow shooters. Waite says Tommy the Fishmonger told him about it and he “was instantly hooked.” Unlike beef bone marrow (rich and heavy), the swordfish version (which is actually swordfish spinal fluid) is light and ever-so-slightly-creamy.

Menudo rojo is tripe and pig’s foot in a rich pork broth spiked with toasted and rehydrated dried Guajillo chiles and dotted with kernels of hominy maize. At Birrieria Bernal (Carretera Libre Tijuana, 664-503-03-30) in Rosarito’s non-touristy side, menudo rojo is served up with minced white onion, cilantro and limes. Dive into it with their homemade tortillas and a bit of their two great salsas.

At Taquería El Trailero (353 Col. El Sauzal 22760) in Ensenada, the thing to get is the carne asada tacos with tripa. While one might think that “tripa” is Spanish for what we call “tripe,” it’s actually little tubes of small intestine caramelized on the outside with a soft texture inside and a pleasant, liver-like flavor. When they share space in the taco with that carne asada the result is a symphony of textures and flavors.

Tofu is an ingredient most might consider to be bland, but the homemade stuff at Wa Dining Okon (3860 Convoy St.) is glorious. Name notwithstanding, their cold tofu is inspiring with a luxurious custard-like texture. Garnished with ginger paste, chopped scallions and a nest of bonito flakes, a dash of soy sauce brings the whole thing together. It’s a dish not to be missed.

× Expand Deep-fried grasshoppers at Popotla

Some say one can deep-fry just about anything, douse it in hot sauce and it’ll be delicious. I put the question to the test with a vendor walking around the beach market at Popotla (a fishing village on the beach just south of Rosarito) with his bucket of deep-fried grasshoppers, some limes and a big bottle of Valentino hot sauce. Crunchy, savory and spicy with just a hit of acidity, his bugs were a truly great, protein-rich snack.

Tasting these various proteins that are not the glory cuts and not meat in slabular form and two things become clear: We eat a lot of the same thing, for one. But more than that, we can appreciate the range of textures and flavors in dishes that feature alternative forms of protein if we’re willing to seek them out rather than simply settling, yet again, for a big slab of expensive meat.