Caveman cravings

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Steak at Tender Greens

Why the hell would anyone want to eat like a caveman?

I think this before embarking on a weeklong trial of the paleo diet. As I understand it, the diet allows you to only eat what a caveman would eat. This means: meat, fruits, nuts and veggies. You know, hunting and gathering. Granted, this is also the extent of my knowledge—which is superficial at best, based on the fact that I had overheard this explanation years ago while attending a group workout class.

But it seems that evolution has freed us from the stress of hunting/gathering, and even those that fetishize primal dieting seem to be doing it to adhere to modern standards of beauty and health.

And where does one eat paleo today, given that so many of our foods are mass-produced?

My quest for these answers takes me to the obvious first stop: Paleo Treats (4662 30th St.) in North Park. If there’s one thing that’ll lure me into a diet, it’s the allowed sweets, and this bright and welcoming bakery has a fine selection. While there, I chat with co-founder Lee Selman, who gives me an incredibly helpful crash course in paleo.

“In the context of evolution, the past 10,000 years of evolution is just a blip on the radar,” Selman says. She further explains that this is the reason there are so many digestive afflictions like celiac disease and lactose intolerance. “That’s why [paleo] is called the anti-inflammatory diet. It’s cleansing. Nutritionally dense. Not eating just to eat.”

Selman sums it up as this: lots of veggies, a little bit of meat, and absolutely no sugar.

I sample all of Paleo Treats’ er... treats, and opt for the customer favorite, The Bandito, which is a heavy-duty almond butter cup. About the size of a hockey puck and dense without being too rich, I’m astounded that there’s no sugar in this baby—it’s that tasty.

Selman tells me that I can dine out pretty much anywhere on paleo—I just need to know what to subtract. But that can be an annoying ordeal for both the customer and the server, so it’s nice when a restaurant allows patrons to build their own plate. With that in mind, I headed over to Tender Greens (2400 Historic Decatur Road #104) in Point Loma, which I like to think of as “adult Subway” in that you can watch the servers build your meal in front of you. I ordered the steak, and choose a house salad and mixed veggies (eggplant, corn and zucchini) as my sides. Even though it’s a chain, they know how to cook a good steak. I could already feel my inner caveman rejoicing. Uggh! Me like!

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Acapulco from Ceviche House

Finally, I dragged my knuckles over to Ceviche House (2415 San Diego Ave.) in Old Town. It was my first time there, and it’s a little surprising to find such a hip, North Park-esque place in the middle of touristville (complete with a mural by one of CityBeat’s favorite street artists, PANCA). I ordered the Acapulco, which is seasonal white catch (it’s rock fish during my visit), cucumber, olive oil and pico. Beauty in simplicity. I scarf the entire thing down, and afterwards, feel refreshed and full without the heavy feeling that comes from eating a plate of carbs.

At the end of day, Ryan still love carbs, but caveman diet not bad!