Dessert daze

Honestly, I’ve never understood the point of desserts. I’ve just eaten a large meal and now I’m doing what exactly? Rewarding myself for being a massive glutton?

Some purists would argue it’s more about balance. A nice mix of salty, savory and, eventually, sweet. But that logic only works if you have a sweet tooth in the first place. Still, there’s certainly a part of me that wishes I liked all-American desserts like apple pie and cheesecake. So I asked around about some particularly good sweets and received many suggestions (it seems people are very passionate about the subject). Did I find my sweet tooth? It’s a possibility.

Carrot cake: Both my parents love carrot cake’s understated spiciness. For me though, I always looked at it like Anthony Anderson’s character on Black-ish when he was rhetorically asked by a co-worker what carrot cake would be like without the carrots. Anderson’s answer? Well, it would be spicy, delicious cake. Why are carrots even in there?

I have to say though, the carrot cake at Figaro Dessert Café (3011 University Ave., North Park) may have made me a believer. Straddling the line between straightforward and decadent (thanks to the layers of cream cheese frosting), the cake itself was the perfect mix of nuts, cinnamon-spiced cake and, best of all, bits of toasted coconut. And as much as some readers may hate to hear the word, the cake was moist and had an agreeable texture that reminded me of freshly baked French bread. I probably would have eaten the whole thing had I not ordered it with an equally pleasing double espresso.

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs Sugar and Scribe’s apple pie turnover

Apple pie: Who doesn’t like apple pie, right? Well, this guy. Apple pie just always had this crunchy and syrupy texture that I couldn’t abide. Serve me apple pie and I’ll probably eat around the apples to enjoy the crust. And yes, I’ve tried the Julian pies.

That’s what makes the Apple Pie Turnover at Sugar and Scribe Bakery (7660 Fay Ave., La Jolla) a fantastic alternative to the typical apple pie. It’s light, flakey and instead of big chunks of apples, Chef Maeve Rochford opted for an apple filling that isn’t too sweet or overpowering. It has a pleasing acidity to it, which is perfectly complemented with chunks of brown sugar and a powdered azucar topping. I saw a kid licking the powdered sugar off her fingers while I was there. I feel ya, kid.

Macaroons: Quick primer: Macaroons are not macarons (the French, multi-colored cookies with buttercream filing). Macaroons are essentially coconut and almond cakes that are sometimes topped with chocolate. And while the chocolate-topped macaroon is certainly worth ordering at Thyme in the Ranch (16905 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe), it’s the one with orange glaze that had me ordering some to go. It had a sweet, but earthy and herbal flavor, which was accented well with the citrus glaze. I inquired about the secret ingredient and the staff was quick to point out that I had probably tasted the fresh basil they add to the mixture. Basil? In a macaroon? Hey, it was enough to give me a sweet tooth craving for another.