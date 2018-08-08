Eat shit and diet

× Expand Beer Cheese Burger at Pacific Beach Alehouse

I met someone magical recently. Someone who made me reevaluate a lot of my unhealthy habits. The smoking. The drinking. The lack of exercise. The eating whatever I wanted whenever I wanted.

I’ve adjusted my behavior over the years. I hardly drink anymore, but I still smoke. For me though, it’s the diet that really needed to be addressed. Years of unhealthiness are beginning to take their toll on me as I slowly approach my 40th year. To paraphrase one of my heroes, I’m beginning to ache in the places where I used to play.

And as I started to reevaluate my diet, I found that veganism or pescetarianism wouldn’t be too difficult of an adjustment. However, there were, indeed, comfort foods that I’d be hard-pressed to give up. For me, it came down to three guilty pleasures: chicken wings (essentially hot wings), hot dogs and burgers.

Yeah, I get it, I’m basic AF. May as well listen to Sublime and high-five my broseph on the Fourth of July while I’m at it.

That being said, in my nearly 20 years in San Diego, there are places that have been reliable stand-bys when it comes to the three foods I listed above. Places that I’ll likely be recommending to meat-eating out-of-town guests while I munch on a sack full of flax seeds or some such shit.

Still, realizing my basic AF-ness when it comes to food hit me really hard. Am I really that simple? So I decided that just as one might get really drunk and hit rock bottom before deciding to get sober, I was going to gorge myself on my guilty pleasures in the most basic place I knew of: Pacific Beach.

I’m not claiming the places on this food gorge (a tour de fat, if you will) are the best in the city, although all of them were very good. The overall concept was more that I needed to exorcise my food demons in a place where I coulda do so openly and without judgment. To expunge my excesses in a place where excess is not only accepted, but welcomed. And I was going to do it all in one night. Pray for me.

For round one, I stopped at Bub’s at the Beach (1030 Garnet Ave.) for wings. Normally, I avoid sports bars but I’d had heard good things about the selection at Bub’s and boy, did I find just what I was looking for when I spotted something on the menu called “Garbage Wings.”

Nice, I thought, garbage wings for my garbage diet. The “garbage” in question was actually pretty great: a mixture of all the wing sauces on the menu and then tossed with bacon, almonds, red onions and sesame seeds. The wings were juicy and the sauce combo—while a little too sweet and barbecue-heavy for my taste—certainly didn’t taste like any wing I’d had before.

But it was the order of Carolina Habanero wings I ordered that had me questioning my decision to ever give up chicken. Inspired by the mustard-based style of Carolina barbecue, the tangy heat in the sauce was perfect. The wings were burned in just the right spots, adding even more smokiness to the taste. I happily washed it down with one of the happy hour drink specials: A mystery beer and shot for $6. The beer was a coldish tallboy of Hamm’s and the shot was peanut butter whiskey according to the server. It was actually butterscotch, and I gagged and almost died.

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs Wings at Bub’s at the Beach

Next, I had the idea to go grab a hot dog at, well, anywhere that had a hot dog. But I had a basic B moment and wanted to watch the sunset. So I went to the iconic, beachside drunk spot, PB Shore Club (4343 Ocean Blvd.), which still has goldfish races on Wednesdays. As I enjoyed one of those OMG-IG-worthy sunsets, I found out there was a corndog entrée on the menu. And by entrée, I mean they serve a plate that has two corn dogs on it, some standard fries and garnished with some shredded iceberg lettuce. Look, these were about as basic as corndogs come, but I was here for this view and the people watching. Oh, and that giant Red Bull Slushie I ordered, which is served in a gigantic plastic glass.

Drunk off the slushie and two shots of tequila, I stumbled next-door to Pacific Beach Alehouse (721 Grand Ave.) in order to try a dish I’d heard good things about: the Beer Cheese Burger. At this point, my heart was racing (is it the Red Bull slushie? Am I dying?) and my stomach was basically pleading with me to stop.

Nonetheless, he persisted. The burger was, indeed, amazing. A perfect medium-rare brisket and ribeye blend topped with fried string onions, bacon and a housemade beer cheese. I savored what I could (eight bites in all) and quickly noted that the buttery brioche bun was likely one of the best I’d ever tried. I washed it down with a La Margarita Fuego (a spicy take on margarita with basil and a chile liqueur) and, for extra basicness, two Washington Apple shots. Honestly, I have no idea what compelled me to order those shots. When in Rome?

I asked if I could get the rest of the burger in a to-go box. Ands so it went that, the next day, when I was supposed to start my healthier life, I was eating a soggy leftover burger from the night before.

Magic or not, old habits die hard.