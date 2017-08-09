Eat your fruits and vegetables!

× Expand Union Kitchen and Tap’s watermelon salad

In my book, the five food groups may as well be: cheese, bread, charcuterie, apple fritters and raw fish. But as someone who mostly writes about beer, the occasional salad and fruit bowl works wonders for my poor, mistreated liver and digestive system. Just not these revolting ones.

Sweet Potato: Sweet potatoes are a sugary food masquerading as savory, which means they’re generally profoundly disappointing. Why would anyone want to ruin a perfectly good starch with sweetness? I bet the heathens who find sweet potatoes irresistible are the same weirdos who enjoy honey mustard (blech), kettle corn (nope) or bread and butter pickles (abominations of nature).

I’ll acquiesce that there are exceptions to almost every rule. The “small” menu at Neighborhood (777 G St., East Village) boasts all the obligatory appetizers seemingly required at hip establishments (truffle fries, something pickled, mac ‘n’ cheese, etc.), but it’s the sweet potato fries that shine. Dressed with malt vinaigrette and gratuitously sprinkled with blue cheese crumbles—two of my favorite accoutrements—it’s almost like they know how much sweet potatoes suck on their own and exactly what to do to make them palatable.

Watermelon: Look here, watermelons are just fleshy trash water gourds reminiscent of barely thawed out sheets of damp plastic. On top of that, they’re filled with a thousand tiny choking hazards. It’s not even good in beer form.

I’ll begrudgingly allow the smallest crack in my ironclad anti-melon stance. Union Kitchen and Tap (333 Fifth Ave., Downtown) has managed to pull off the (nearly) impossible—its watermelon salad, featuring ricotta salata, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and avocado on a bed of arugula lightly tossed with sherry vinaigrette, is, against all odds, refreshing and healthy without being aggressively so. The peppery bite of arugula tamps the sickly-sweet watermelon flavor beautifully, while the sprinkled ricotta and avocado give the entire dish a rich depth not often found in an exclusively fruit-and-veggie combo. Patrons can add chicken, salmon or shrimp for a protein kick, but this gluten-free option stands tall all on its own.

Photo by Beth Demmon Mastiff Sausage Company's French onion soup

Onions: Growing up, not a week passed when my mother wouldn’t say the same thing about my lifelong aversion to onions. “They’re in everything! You’ll learn to love them,” she’d confidently declare. By now, I’m fairly sure my tastebuds are done developing and the onion ship has sailed from Port Palate. Every time I see my niece eating a raw onion like an apple, I love her a little bit less.

Still, I can’t deny the scientifically-proven appeal of caramelizing food, and onions have deep-buried potential within their layers of eye-burning yuckiness. Since browning and smothering them with a surplus of cheese seems to be the only method capable of transforming onions from grotesque to great, French onion soup is one of the only ways I can choke them down and perhaps even cautiously enjoy them. Mastiff Sausage Company inside the North Park Beer Company (3038 University Ave.) serves its take on the classic comfort food simply but decadently: two types of ooey-gooey cheeses smother a cauldron of braised oxtail, caramelized onions and garlicky croutons for a hearty counterbalance from the brewery’s lighter beer offerings. It’s a bit heavy for summer, but remains a pretty compelling argument in favor of an otherwise garbage veggie.