For the fungi of it

× Expand Photo by Jackie Bryant Breakfast sandwich at Wayfarer Bread and Pastry

When tasked with writing about fungi, a category that includes yeast, mold and truffles—my mind instantly went to yeasty breads. I’m a bit of a carb queen.

My favorite bakery in town is Bird Rock’s Wayfarer Bread and Pastry (5525 La Jolla Blvd.). Owner and head baker Crystal White has received local and national accolades and her spot is a dedicated hangout for food enthusiasts and local passers-by. Her naturally fermented dough results in a springy, spongy and tangy sourdough that can be enjoyed on its own, though a swipe of cultured butter, extra virgin olive oil or perhaps an oozy fresh mozzarella slice would do the trick. Sometimes I spring for the breakfast sandwich with house-made English muffins. Thursday night is pizza night and another treat for which I break my once-a-week visit rule. A yeasty pie with mortadella? Sign me up.

One of my favorite new openings of late is North Park’s Louisiana Purchase (2305 University Ave.). Admittedly, I was skeptical about whether it could be a success. I love food made with the flavors of New Orleans, but it tends to skew a bit heavier. So, I was delighted to come across the oyster mushroom petals with a sweet potato foie mousse. Thanks to the fleshy character of oyster mushroom petals, which are often compared to the taste of morels, I often use them as a meat substitute when I’m cooking risotto or pilaf. The sweet potato mousse adds a whiff of decadence that stays true to New Orleans while lightening things up a bit. I loved it.

Known more for their array of meat tacos, including their famous lamb barbacoa, Aqui es Texcoco (520 Broadway) in Chula Vista also makes my sleeper favorite vegetarian dish in town: huitlacoche tacos. They are probably the best example of them in San Diego at the moment. Huitlacoche is considered to be a delicacy in Mexico, though it is considered a flaw in the growing process in the United States. Colloquially referred to in culinary circles as “Mexican truffle” and “corn smut” in agricultural circles, it’s a fungus that randomly grows on organic corn that hasn’t been treated with a fungicide. It usually appears after a period of rain and is considered fairly rare.

It is also absolutely delicious. It can be served in soups, stews and other dishes but, honestly, it’s perfect nestled in a tortilla, usually with some kind of melty cheese and a punchy salsa. That’s exactly what is served at Aqui es Texcoco, and it’s one of the best tacos in town, IMO.

× Expand Photo by Beldesanti Photo Magic Mushroom Matcha at Parakeet Café

Parakeet Café, with locations in La Jolla and Little Italy, is also getting in on the fungus game. On the current menu is a Magic Mushroom Matcha with ashwagandha, a four-sigmatic 10-mushroom blend that comes with lavender honey and a choice of milk or water. Ashwagandha is a supplement favored in woo-woo health circles for its anti-anxiety properties. Basically, the latte tastes like a typical mildly sweetened matcha latte with a serious dose of funk. The lavender helps. I’m not sure if my anxiety was lessened any, owing to the caffeine in the matcha, but it’s a nice thought.