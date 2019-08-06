Fresh catch

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lola 55 Insanely spicy smoked fish taco at Lola 55

Our seafood scene may not get as much attention as craft beer or In-N-Out, but there’s a bounty of wealth in the Pacific. What’s more, when something is as locally plentiful as seafood, local chefs feel free to get more creative and end up blowing expectations out of the water. So to speak.

Locally-caught spot prawns come from one fleet only: Saraspe Seafoods. The family-run business has been a San Diego institution since 1952 and holds the sole spot prawn fishing permit in town. (There are fewer than 20 issued in the entire state). Il Dandy, Herb & Wood and El Pescador all serve them on their menus, but it’s Little Italy’s Juniper & Ivy (2228 Kettner Blvd.) that first signed on with Saraspe a few years ago. Just like the prawns’ seasonal availability, the preparation of the prawns rotates, but Executive Chef Anthony Wells is partial to J&I’s seared spot prawns with corn and Old Bay butter.

“Because they are so fresh—literally alive until ordered—they have a beautiful sweetness to them,” Wells explains.

Another local catch is uni, or sea urchin. Uni can be an acquired taste thanks to their fairly unique, buttery texture, but uni buffs know the freshest ones are at the Tuna Harbor Dockside Market (879 W. Harbor Drive) every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The spiky, wiggly black orbs are harvested year-round and don’t need much preparation—just crack open, grab a spoon, and enjoy raw.

× Expand Photo by Mike Reidy Octopus a la plancha at Ironside Fish & Oyster

Those who like it raw should also head to Ironside Fish & Oyster (1654 India St.), but don’t stop at the oysters. The Little Italy eatery’s octopus a la plancha has been a favorite since day one. The octopus itself is “fork tender”, according to Chef De Cuisine Mike Reidy. That’s thanks to an hours-long braising process that’s followed by a quick-stop shock bath of ice, then to-order preparation. It’s seared with butter (lots of butter) and dressed with a bevy of additional accoutrements like Spanish chorizo, Castelvetrano olives, shallots and more.

I keep my seafood excursions a little more casual at the Korean chain Myungrang Hot Dog inside the new H Mart in Kearny Mesa (7725 Balboa Ave.). It’s not exactly a specialty seafood purveyor, but their squid ink and mozzarella hot dog is equal parts fun and photogenic. The ink-black batter doesn’t taste especially squid-y, but for a deep fried cheesy hot dog, I’m willing to cut them some slack.

The fish skin crisps at Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub (1815 South Coast Hwy.) have helped shape Oceanside into an impressive culinary destination, in addition to their inventive take on seafood and a punk rock interior that keeps things chill. Their fish skin crisps are a riff on tortilla chips, coming dressed with “WTF sauce” and guacamole. The inspiration behind the dish was both to utilize a part of the fish not commonly eaten in the United States (a nod to comfort food tradition), in addition to just being a wildly yummy way to kick off a meal.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Juniper & Ivy Spot prawns with corn and Old Bay Butter at Juniper & Ivy

Finally, how can we talk about fish in San Diego without mentioning fish tacos? Everyone has a favorite, but it’s East Village newbie Lola 55 (1290 F St.) that’s turned the classic fish taco concept on its head. The “insanely spicy smoked fish” taco isn’t playing around, according to Chef Drew Bent.

“It has this bomb of flavor,” says Bent. “The heat follows right behind, and really takes you over the edge. But it hurts so good... you’ll immediately go back in for another bite.”

Bent takes opah belly caught by local fishermen and smokes it before marinating it in house-made ponzu. Afterward, the marinated fish is stuffed inside wood-fired jalapeños and served with mustard greens, a secret-recipe habanero salsa, crema and a slice of bacon. He admits it’s a time-consuming taco—it takes a few days to prepare the complex ingredients—but it’s definitely worth it.