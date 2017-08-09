Gators and boars and sharks, oh my!

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Bud’s Louisiana Café’s gator sausage

I never wanted to meet an alligator in a dark alley, much less eat one. I’ve never really wanted to eat any predator, for that matter. Humans generally don’t. Perhaps it’s a cross between “professional courtesy” and “there but for the grace of God go I.” Or maybe it’s because, just like that alligator in the alley, they scare the living shit out of me.

Gators are seriously creepy things, what with their spooky eyes peeking just above the waterline and their shadowy, immense bodies trailing underneath and behind. It doesn’t get much better with other predators. Anyone who says a wild boar’s just a pig has probably never seen a wild boar. Think pig with devil horns jutting out from the snout. And sharks, yeah, the worst part of my honeymoon was going on a shark dive. There is nothing about any of that saying “good eats” except a creeping fear I’d be a good eat for a school of sharks. But the first step to conquering a fear is confronting it. And as a food writer there’s no better way to confront something than on a plate.

Alligator: My first stop was Bud’s Louisiana Café (4320 Viewridge Ave., Kearny Mesa) for their gator sausage with fried pickles. I figured that there was nothing wrong with gator that couldn’t be cured by fried pickles. But those Andouille-style sausages needed no cure. The Cajun spices (and some pork) cut through the slightly gamey, astringent overtone of the gator, and a quick dip in the accompanying Creole mustard or tartar sauce yielded delicious bites. Still, I kept a lookout for the rest of the gators.

Wild boar: Next up was Crazee Burger (2993 30th St., North Park) for wild boar burgers. If I was going to have to look at wild boar on my plate, an innocent-looking burger disguise seemed sensible. But someone at Crazee Burger must have had an unhappy face-to-face run-in with a wild boar. Pairing boar burger with mushrooms and bacon makes sense, but the idea of including poached red wine pears, cream and plum jelly sounds more like revenge than recipe. It was unlikely there was anything recognizable left of the boar in back.

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill’s shark tacos

Shark: It’s not intuitively obvious to me why anyone would think shark would taste good. There’s not a lot of fat on those things: just 900 pounds of muscle and bad attitude. Oh, and teeth; don’t forget the teeth. But no one eats those teeth and the muscles are actually quite tasty, as I found at Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill (3667 India St., Middletown). There’s no better way to turn the tables on those sea monsters than in taco form. Blue Water serves them on El Indio corn tortillas with cabbage, tomatoes, red onions, cheese and a house-made white sauce. It was savory, cleanly grilled, with richness and a hit of sweetness from the white sauce and crunch from the cabbage. A liberal dose of Cholula hot sauce was all that was necessary to finish it off in style.

Fears confronted, fears consumed.