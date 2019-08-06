Getting cheesy

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs Basic 5 at Grater Grilled Cheeese

Dairy is not a staple in my diet especially when it comes to milk in its original form. Sure, I like the occasional milk shake and some ice cream as much as the next person, but those seem more like dessert items, and we have a section for that. And yogurt, particularly the Greek variety, is nice and healthy, but it’s not exactly a go-to when it comes to dining out.

Cheese, on the other hand, is a glorious entity all on its own and one that most diners would be more than content enjoying by itself or, at the least, as the accouterment that ties a dish together.

The post-recession resurgence of comfort food saw a preponderance of macaroni and cheese dishes. Almost overnight, fancy restaurants rushed to add their own clever takes on the pasta dish that was once reserved solely for barbecue joints and lower-end Italian restaurants. I’ve tried a number of mac and cheese dishes and have some faves (the versions at Starlite and Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant are a must), but my new favorite has to be the Duck Mac & Cheese at Feast & Fareway (2000 Visalia Row). Nestled right on the Coronado Municipal Golf Course, F & F is a newly remodeled hidden gem with a killer menu and cocktails. The mac and cheese is served with a tender duck confit on top while the classically shaped macaroni is lathered in Havarti, white cheddar, parmesan and goat cheese. Just pop some meat off the duck leg and scoop up some mac with it for the perfect bite.

The charcuterie board is another staple of nearly every restaurant but I’m still yet to find a better one than the selection offered at The Patio on Goldfinch (4020 Goldfinch St.). This is likely due to the fact that the Mission Hills restaurant has its own “Cheese Cave” where the restaurant ages, cures, ferments and pickles nearly everything that comes on the boards. Given this fact, the selection rotates, but on a recent visit, I was treated to a Seascape (a cheddar-style mix of goat and cow milk), a Westminster Rustic Red (a more nutty, sweet cheddar) and the intense La Gruta del Sol Tres Leches (goat, cow and sheep milk—hence the name).

It was recently revealed that the grilled cheese is the most popular sandwich in the U.S., even beating out staples such as PB&Js and BLTs. The regional chain Grater Grilled Cheese has locations in Mission Valley and Del Mar and is banking on the idea that locals have an insatiable appetite for melty cheese sandwiches since that’s pretty much the only thing that’s served. The grilled cheeses aren’t mind-blowing, but the selection is unmatched. I’d recommend the cheese blend in the “Basic 5,” and the “Lobster Grilled Cheese” which includes butter-fried lobster, krab and a housemade pale ale chipotle aioli. And, of course, don’t forget the side of tomato soup.

× Expand Photo by Huy Hoang Alligator Andouille Cheesecake at Louisiana Purchase

But if I had to recommend any one dish right now when it comes to cheese, it would have to be the Alligator Andouille Cheesecake at Louisiana Purchase in North Park (2305 University Ave.). Don’t be fooled by the name, as this isn’t a dessert. It’s a savory concoction that chef Quinnton “Q” Austin says is influenced by Creole soul food dishes in New Orleans. It’s basically a beautifully blended and assembled block of cream cheese, gouda, parmesan, bell peppers and onions nestled atop a breadcrumb and Parmesan butter toast, and topped with alligator meat and a crawfish cream sauce. This unique dish is not for the faint of heart, as it’s almost ludicrously decadent and wonderfully dangerous for arteries.