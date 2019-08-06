Getting clucked up

× Expand Photos by Ryan Bradford Ginger garlic wings at Werewolf

Remember when the phrase “tastes like chicken” littered every corner of pop-culture? I’m certain dozens of lazy television and film writers earned their wings by inserting that little punchline into dialogue.

But behind every joke, there’s an element of truth, and the “tastes like chicken” trope attests to the fact that the meat is so ubiquitous and inoffensive that it lacks personality. However, I’ll throw out another trite phrase: “Only boring people get bored.” That is, chicken is only boring if it’s prepared that way, and there are lots of places in San Diego doing exciting things with this boid.

Chicken pot pie is the ultimate comfort food. When I die, I want to be shoved in a giant pot pie, so I can spend the rest of eternity in gooey, warm happiness. University Heights’ Pop Pie (4404 Park Blvd.) offers an amazing selection of savory and sweet pies, but their classic chicken pot pie hits all the right feels. Breaking through the layered, flaky crust—an aesthetic and culinary miracle unto itself—felt like unearthing a heartwarming treasure. Hearty chunks of chicken cozy up alongside carrots and other veggies, and it’s all smothered in Pop Pie’s herb gravy (which I would probably drink straight).

Based on the sheer amount of praise I’ve heard given to the chicken-centric Crack Shack in Little Italy (2266 Kettner Blvd.), I was expecting a culinary mind-blow. Don’t get me wrong, my Señor Croque—a crispy chicken sandwich with bacon, fried egg and cheddar—was very good, but there was nothing subtle about it. It tasted quintessentially American, like something Guy Fieri would kill for, or the perfect meal for a stoned college kid. I’m sure next time I get really high, I’ll be craving this (as long as I don’t dwell too long on the fact that there’s both a chicken and an egg). The hot chicken oysters, though, were perfect and I would go back to Little Italy just for them.

× Expand Señor Croque at Crack Shack

Dos Brasas Mexican Food (1890 San Diego Ave.) in Old Town looks just like any taco shop. In fact, it might even look a little grimier, but my quest to find some great chicken tortilla soup would not be derailed by aesthetics. And boy, am I glad I persevered. The soup was fantastic. Crunchy bits of tortilla and avocado mingled with large pieces of shredded chicken, so every spoonful was a bonanza. A medium-sized bowl cost less than $5, which is the best deal I’ve seen in a long time.

I’ve recently come to the sad realization that despite my love for buffalo wings, my body can no longer handle buffalo sauce. Without getting too graphic, let’s just say there have been issues. Werewolf (627 Fourth Ave.) in the Gaslamp, however, makes a ginger garlic wing that’s absolutely delightful. The masterful sweet and savory flavor reminds me of how a fancy chicken nugget would taste.

Due to its name, I wasn’t expecting to find chicken at Rei Do Gado Brazilian Steak House (939 Fourth Ave., ), which is one of those buffet-style restaurants where waiters carry cuts of exotic meat to each table. “Are you feeling adventurous?” my friend asked, eyeing a waiter behind me. Before I could answer, a man with a skewer approached our table.

“Chicken hearts?” he asked.

“Uh, sure. I’ll try one.” The waiter emptied half the skewer on my plate. Reluctantly, I put one of the hearts in my mouth. It was chewy, like a piece of fat. The taste wasn’t bad. In fact, it tasted... like chicken.